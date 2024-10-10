October 11, 2024

Nicaraguans can continue to apply for humanitarian parole after January

After the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that Nicaraguans, Haitians and Cubans who arrived on North American soil in January 2023 would not be extending the period of stay, questions are being raised about whether these beneficiaries can reapply and these citizens. Countries can continue to claim immigration benefits that allow them to live and work legally in that country for two years.

“The implementation plan is not over. The two-year conditional release will end in January 2025 for those who arrived in January 2023,” the DHS official clarified to questions asked by LA PRENSA.

At the same time, he pointed out that, without doubt, “his parole will automatically expire at the end of the period, which is 2 years from the date of his parole to enter the United States” , the two-year date will be unique to each person.

Also read: US won’t extend stay of Nicaraguans on humanitarian parole

Venezuela’s accommodation expires at the end of October, and this nationality was the first to access the benefit. As of the end of August, a total of 542,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans had been screened and granted humanitarian parole, of whom 530,000 traveled legally to the United States on commercial flights.

Of the approved total, 96,000 were unique, and 93,000 of these were able to enter the United States, according to updated figures from United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Applications will be received on a rolling basis

The humanitarian parole program for Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians will expire on January 5, 2025. Indeed, DHS officials “intended to allow the two-year period to allow individuals to receive humanitarian assistance or other immigration benefits.” Eligible and contributors working in the United States.

See also  "I am very strong": Ortega government shows Bishop Monsignor Alvarez sentenced to 26 years in prison | International

In reports to this newspaper, a DHS official stressed that in January 2025, those who arrived in January 2023 “will not be able to request a new conditional release,” known as a ‘reparole’, but new applications will continue to be accepted.

Also read: How TPS reform will protect Nicaraguans in the US after parole

“New applications from Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians will continue to be accepted. Those whose parole is about to expire cannot seek fresh parole,” the official confirmed.

He also pointed out that “those who are about to expire on parole must apply for asylum or other immigration benefits before their parole expires.”

Affirmative Asylum, USCIS
Travelers entering the United States. Magazine/Archive

Otherwise, “they must leave the United States before the end of the approved parole period or face deportation proceedings after the parole period ends,” the official noted.

