Nicaraguan Dictatorship Moves Toward Free Trade Agreement With China: Ortega Receives Xi Jinping’s Envoy Behind Closed Doors

dictator Nicaragua, Daniel OrtegaAnd his wife is the vice president Rosario MurilloOn Saturday, met with President of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaoshi. “The meeting reaffirms the brotherhood between the government of the People’s Republic of China and the government of Nicaragua,” the Nicaraguan executive said via state media.

The meeting took place in Managua Behind closed doors yet Nicaragua will sign agreements with China for thermal power generation and social housing construction.

Members of the CIDCA delegation were received by the President of Nicaragua Chinese Ambassador to Nicaragua, Chen Xi.

for Nicaragua, In addition to Ortega and Murillo, one of their children, Laureano Ortega Murillo, was also involved. Presidential Adviser for Investment, Trade and International Cooperation, and Vice-Chancellor Arlette Marenko.

Laureano Ortega, son of Daniel Ortega, with Chen Xi, the new Chinese ambassador to Managua

So is Nicaragua’s Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Ivan Acosta; Transport and Infrastructure, Oscar Mujica; That Energy, Salvador Mansell; CEO of Nicaraguan Water and Sewerage Corporation (Enacal), Ervin Parade; and CEO of the Nicaraguan Electricity Company (ENEL) Ernesto Martinez.

Within the framework of the visit of the Cidca President, Nicaragua and China signed a project agreement Rehabilitation of 150 megawatts of thermal energy In the Central American country, which will have the support of China.

Another is also carrying out a feasibility study for the second phase of the housing program called “Nuevas Victorias”, according to official information. This housing program will be developed over a period of three years, in three phases. The first phase of this housing program, which consists of 920 homes, will be inaugurated next Sunday in the presence of the SEDCA President.

“Nuevas Victorias is a program that involves the construction of 12,034 homes in 84 (out of 153) municipalities, in 15 provinces and 2 autonomous regions” of Nicaragua, according to Nicaraguan Minister of Transport and Infrastructure.

The Cidca president announced that China and Nicaragua “also discussed other projects in the fields of education, agriculture and infrastructure.”

Nicaragua restored relations with China in December 2021, immediately after separating from Taiwan, which was one of its best economic partners and major collaborators at the time of the secession.

Nicaragua and China signed an “Early Harvest Agreement” in July 2022, which is a step before the establishment of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Between the two countries.

