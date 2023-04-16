Cuban immigrants detained in Mexico during their journey to the United States

Seven undocumented Cuban immigrants have been arrested in Mexico while on their way to the southern border of the United States. Aztec authorities confirmed that among those born on the island, a minor had been arrested.

A total of 155 undocumented people were detained in two buses on the Campeche-Merida highway, in the municipality of Uman. The detainees could not legally justify their presence in Mexico, which is why they were placed at the disposal of the National Institute of Migration (INM). This was announced by the General Security Secretariat of Yucatan through a statement.

Of the 155 immigrants, 67 came from Guatemala, 45 from India, nine from Brazil and nine from the Dominican Republic. In addition, seven Hondurans, seven Cubans, six Vietnamese, and five El Salvadorans were on board the said buses.

Children are at risk

Once again, the children are in danger while their families make the journey to the United States. On this occasion, eight minors were traveling illegally. The National Press Institute revealed that three are from Guatemala, two are from El Salvador, two are from Brazil, and one is from Cuba. Minors traveled together in six family units. These are automatically made available to the indicated protection entities for subsequent guardianship.

The buses were immediately checked by the authorities responsible for public safety on the Campeche-Merida highway, in the municipality of Uman. The drivers have been taken to the Yucatan State Attorney’s Office and will face charges.

Meanwhile, there are now people who are not registered with the National Institute of Forensic Medicine to be treated as indicated in the protocols in these cases. Some of the migrants held in Mexico have been repatriated to the island. On March 4, the Aztec authorities repatriated 22 Cuban migrants and reported that in 2023 five such operations were carried out.