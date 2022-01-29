Europe extends entry ban on Cubans traveling for ‘non-essential’ reasons

consulate Spain In Havana announced that it will not process visas Short stay, tourist or business After he extended the European Union until February 28 Banning entry to its territory of persons traveling for “non-essential” reasons.

In a note on his site Twitter profileThe diplomatic headquarters indicated that This decision affects Cubans traveling to the Schengen areawhich make up the 27 member states of the union.

The European authorities have decided to extend the provision banning leisure, short-term and business travel due to “reasons of public order and public health.” Because of the health crisis it caused COVID-19‘, he pointed out The official state bulletin Spanish last Thursday.

In addition to countries already governed by restrictions on access to European territory, Inclusion of the Council of the European Union in the list of third countriesspecial administrative regions and other regional entities and authorities whose residents are not affected by temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the European Union across external borders To Argentina, Australia and Canada.

Currently, the countries and regions whose populations are not affected by this measure, in addition to those mentioned above, are Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and China, as well as Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

The new provisions could be modified or extended again, depending on the spread of the epidemic.