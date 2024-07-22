Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools

California has become the first state of America In prohibiting school districts from requiring employees to notify parents of changes in their children’s gender identity. Act, signed Governor Gavin NewsomPrevents teachers and school staff from disclosing a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation without their consent.

The law requires Protect LGBTQ+ students According to their guardians, in hostile houses. However, opponents argue that this prevents transparency between schools and parents. The move is part of a national debate about the rights of LGBTQ+ parents and school district students.





Details of the Act and its application

Brandon Richards, spokesman Newsom, the law protects both students and the relationship between parents and children, preventing inappropriate interference by school staff in family matters. In some counties the law responds to earlier policies California Parents must be notified if a student requests a gender identity change that is denied by state Democratic Party officials.

Jonathan Sacreson, an advocate for parental notification policies, criticized the law as key to informing parents. Maintaining trust between schools and families. Across the country, many states have attempted to impose restrictions on gender-affirming health care and require disclosures of students’ gender identity.





Debate in the Legislative Assembly California Seriously, LGBTQ+ legislators shared personal experiences of the difficulty of disclosing their sexual orientation to their families. Legislator Bill Esseili, an opponent of the law, criticized Democratic leaders for blocking a bill that would have required parents to notify their children of changes in their children’s gender identity.

In the Anderson Unified High School District, a parent notification policy was passed last year, but the teachers union Teachers recommended not to apply Due to labor dispute. Teacher and union president Shai Stephens said the policies make teachers unfair and leave students in an unsafe position.