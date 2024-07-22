July 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools

Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools

Winston Hale July 22, 2024 2 min read

California has become the first state of America In prohibiting school districts from requiring employees to notify parents of changes in their children’s gender identity. Act, signed Governor Gavin NewsomPrevents teachers and school staff from disclosing a student’s gender identity or sexual orientation without their consent.

The law requires Protect LGBTQ+ students According to their guardians, in hostile houses. However, opponents argue that this prevents transparency between schools and parents. The move is part of a national debate about the rights of LGBTQ+ parents and school district students.


Read more

Sebastian Burghardt

Details of the Act and its application

Brandon Richards, spokesman Newsom, the law protects both students and the relationship between parents and children, preventing inappropriate interference by school staff in family matters. In some counties the law responds to earlier policies California Parents must be notified if a student requests a gender identity change that is denied by state Democratic Party officials.

Jonathan Sacreson, an advocate for parental notification policies, criticized the law as key to informing parents. Maintaining trust between schools and families. Across the country, many states have attempted to impose restrictions on gender-affirming health care and require disclosures of students’ gender identity.


Read more

Victor Hugo Alvarado

Debate in the Legislative Assembly California Seriously, LGBTQ+ legislators shared personal experiences of the difficulty of disclosing their sexual orientation to their families. Legislator Bill Esseili, an opponent of the law, criticized Democratic leaders for blocking a bill that would have required parents to notify their children of changes in their children’s gender identity.

See also  New SNAP Program Requirements Beginning Sept

In the Anderson Unified High School District, a parent notification policy was passed last year, but the teachers union Teachers recommended not to apply Due to labor dispute. Teacher and union president Shai Stephens said the policies make teachers unfair and leave students in an unsafe position.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

More than 40 families have just two weeks to move to Miami Beach or face worse
2 min read

More than 40 families have just two weeks to move to Miami Beach or face worse

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania
2 min read

Three killed in shooting at party in Pennsylvania

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Manchin, an independent-turned-Democrat senator, is calling on Biden to “pass the torch” and drop out of the presidential race.
2 min read

Manchin, an independent-turned-Democrat senator, is calling on Biden to “pass the torch” and drop out of the presidential race.

July 21, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.
2 min read

Falcao Garcia says it’s nice to face Nacional, “because they are a great Colombian player”. It will be on Wednesday in El Campin.

July 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science
3 min read

The first human to live 1,000 years is already among us: He will combine artificial intelligence and nanotechnology, according to the scientist | Science

July 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more
1 min read

News from the campaign of Nicolas Maduro, Edmundo Gonzalez and more

July 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools
2 min read

Newsom signed legislation protecting children’s rights in schools

July 22, 2024 Winston Hale