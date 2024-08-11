August 12, 2024

New virtual scam that allows them to access your banking details

Zera Pearson August 11, 2024 2 min read

Technology comes with great benefits, but unfortunately there are unscrupulous people who use it to commit illegal activities, such as: Keylogging, which can seriously damage your finances and personal security..

This technique is recently being used by cybercriminals in order to: Recording keys pressed on keyboardThrough which they can capture confidential information, such as passwords, credit card numbers and other personal data, without the knowledge of those affected.

How does keylogging work?

Thieves install malware on victims’ devices. Without your consent, which they send via emails, phishing, unverified software downloads or by entering certain websites.

When people enter suggested journalsCybercriminals start recording the keystrokes users make on the keyboard, and obtain the discovered information.

Many affected users log in by logging in in public places such as Cyber ​​or shared workstationsThrough this source, thieves obtain important information such as passwords, credit card numbers, and access to bank accounts.

To protect yourself from this virtual scam, TN recommends the following:

Protect yourself with antivirus and antimalware software.

Make sure your computers have antivirus and antimalware software and keep it up to date, as these tools can detect and remove keyloggers and other types of malware.

Use two-factor authentication

Implement two-factor authentication on your accounts. If a keylogger steals your passwords, it needs the second authentication factor to access your accounts.

Use virtual keyboards

Although they are not foolproof, virtual keyboards reduce the risk of your keystrokes being captured by a malicious keylogger.

Check and clean the system regularly.

Regularly scan your computers with security tools and clean your system to detect and remove any unwanted programs.

