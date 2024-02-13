New updates are arriving to Google Maps and are available now; Learn how to use it – Teach me about science

In today's world, Google Maps and other virtual maps go beyond just being a directions app; They have become an indispensable companion in our daily life. Get an in-depth dive into the latest and best features of Google Maps, and learn how this app is changing the way we travel, discover new places and simplify our daily activities like getting to work using the best routes.

Whether you're looking for a culinary treasure nearby or want to check out reviews of that interesting place you're planning to visit, Google Maps It has been present for many years in our interaction with the world around us. Read on for more details.

A bit of history

Google Maps, launched in 2005, has evolved from a simple online mapping service into a comprehensive navigation and exploration tool. Initially, it provided simple directions, but over the years, it has evolved with features like Street View, which allows a panoramic view of streets, and real-time traffic updates. Its usefulness has expanded to include detailed route planning, searching for places of interest, and incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve the user experience. Today, Google Maps not only guides us, but also enriches our daily experiences by simplifying the way we move and discover the world around us.

Function and effectiveness

Google Maps It offers different functions to make your daily life and travel easier. With Street View, you can explore environments before you visit them, improving your understanding of directions. Trip planning allows you to design comprehensive trips with multiple destinations, and you can save recurring locations. Download maps for offline use in places without internet. Measure distances and share location in real-time for added security. Get coordinates, public transportation schedules, and avoid tolls with route preferences. Additionally, you can create custom maps and access the web version of planning itineraries from your computer. Google Maps simplifies exploration and navigation in an intuitive and versatile way

The new functions of Google Maps combined with artificial intelligence

Google Maps is revolutionizing the way we experience our daily routes by offering an innovative, immersive view of the road. This feature allows users to visualize each stage of their journey before embarking on it, regardless of whether they are traveling by car, on foot or by bike. By utilizing advanced artificial intelligence and computer vision technologies, Immersive display It combines billions of aerial and Street View images to create a detailed digital model of the environment. This multi-dimensional approach provides important information about lanes, sidewalks, intersections and parking lots along the road, providing complete and early visibility.

In addition to improving users' experience, Google Maps opens up new opportunities for developers with tools like the Aerial View API and high-resolution 3D images through the Map Tiles API. The Aerial View API enables bird's-eye 3D videos of points of interest to be integrated into applications, giving users a more visual and detailed perspective of places of interest. On the other hand, the beta version of Photorealistic 3D Tiles gives developers access to high-resolution 3D images behind Google Earth, making it easier to create unique immersive experiences without having to create 3D maps from scratch.

These innovations not only transform Google Maps into a more useful and complete tool, but also provide the developer community with the ability to customize and improve their apps and websites, especially in sectors such as real estate and tourism. We are seeing AI redefine the way we interact with geospatial information, opening up a range of exciting possibilities for the future of digital navigation and exploration.

More than just a map, a social network

Google Maps It's more than just a mapping app, it offers social features that might surprise you. You can edit your profile so others can see your photos and opinions, similar to a social network. You can also follow local experts, friends and family, and create a network of connections. The News section gives you updates about the people you follow, as well as local recommendations. In addition, you can leave ratings and reviews for the places you visit. Sharing your real-time location is another useful feature, allowing you to know where your contacts are and vice versa. In short, Google Maps becomes an unexpected social network, connecting you to people and places in a more social way than you can imagine.