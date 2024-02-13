Interactive map that will allow you to explore the universe using the Hubble Space Telescope – Teach me about science

Explore the night sky with one of the most famous telescopes in history; Hubble Space Telescope. We tell you how you can achieve it!

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, commonly known as NASA, has made available to you an interactive map of space, where you can see more detailed images of stars, galaxies, nebulae and exoplanets.

If you are a fan of the universe and astronomy, this note will be of great interest to you, as you can view unique images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, at no cost and from the comfort of your home. All you have to do is enter the NASA platform.

It is true that the universe is infinite, without limits, and there are still many things that we are not fully aware of. Scientists have done the unthinkable to provide us with information about the nature of the environment in space.

Pictures of the planets in the solar system, how they formed, their distances from our planet, and the shape of the moon, among other things that seemed impossible to know years ago.

According to the European Space AgencyThe universe is << everything we can touch, feel, perceive, measure or discover. It includes living organisms, planets, stars, galaxies, dust clouds, light, and even time.

Would you like to see more detailed images of stars, galaxies, nebulae and exoplanets that you've never seen before? This is the perfect opportunity! Dig deeper into part of the universe with this interactive map from NASA, and remember, it's completely free.

<<يوفر هذا الكتالوج للأجسام الكونية معلومات حول كل كائن ويساعدك على تحديد موقعه في سماء الليل >>Reads NASA description.

Skymap The map that will allow you to learn more about outer space

If you are interested and want to access this map, just click here It will automatically redirect you to the page containing the interactive map.

Once you enter inside, next to the map, a series of names will appear in the lower right side, where you will find the symbols and their meaning to make the picture clearer. A “magnifying glass” will also appear as a search option, where you can select the cosmic object you want to see.

Be careful with your clicks! To get a closer look at the object, you will have to click on the dot, if you click on other sides of the map, it will take you to another astronomical object that may not be the one you are looking for.

If you want to navigate further, you can simply click on a place on the map that does not contain a point and then drag.

We know you love astronomy, that's why we brought you this interactive map on your screen.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the universe, and remember that it is completely free! Above all, it is safe because it is a NASA-launched instrument.