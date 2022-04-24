New technology will improve hurricane forecasts this season

This year’s hurricane season will be like this 0:37

(CNN) – With less than six weeks to go before the Atlantic hurricane season officially begins, forecasters will receive an essential update as the season begins.

A new technology from the University of Wisconsin will enable it to produce more detailed forecasts and provide more reliable information for meteorologists and emergency planners, which will eventually translate into better and safer outcomes for public safety.

The Dvorak advanced technique (ADT) is a satellite-based method of determining the intensity of tropical cyclones. Planned improvements include the use of full-resolution images from meteorological satellites, the ability to better detect the location of each storm’s eye and better analyze hurricanes outside the tropics.

Developed by researchers at the University of Wisconsin Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Research (CIMSS), ADT provides an indication of how a storm can intensify, especially as it approaches densely populated coastal areas.

Names of hurricanes for the 2022 season in the Atlantic

Tropical cyclone and hurricane names are alphabetical and alternate between masculine and feminine. It is rare to need a full list in one season.

Both 2020 and 2021 were very active Atlantic hurricane seasons, and if this year is the same as the previous two, updates are welcome.

How will this new technology be used?

“For us, the goal is to provide forecasters with a tool to make their work better,” said Tim Hollander, a CIMSS researcher at the University of Wisconsin. A press release.

Since products for landslides and evacuations can be costly and disruptive, “accurate forecasts with the help of ADT can have a major impact on emergency planners, who need to determine if they can place an order and for residents who need to comply with it,” the release said.

One of the ADT updates is planned to solve the problem by providing better identification of the location of the center of rotation (often called the eye of the storm).

“Determining the center of circulation with a high degree of accuracy is very important for the National Hurricane Center because it enables them to begin the forecasting process with the best initial conditions, making the track forecasts more accurate. The NHC’s senior hurricane expert.” This will give the NHC the best serious rating. “

There are various ways to obtain information for tropical forecasts. Something very valuable Hurricane hunters, Which flies directly to tropical systems to collect sensitive data used by NHC forecasters. The problem is, tropical systems are fluid and constantly changing, and hurricane predators cannot fly 24 hours a day in every storm.

With additional data, forecasters can reduce errors in the future trajectory of the storm, known as the ‘uncertainty cone’ of the forecast. If it can be reduced even slightly, it can help city planners, emergency managers and locals know when to leave.

Phil Klotzbach, a research scientist at Colorado State University (CSU), explained that “when NHC hurricane predators fly in storms, they rely primarily on that ‘status quo’ for the current extreme assessment.” “However, in the absence of aircraft, the NOAA relies on various satellite assessment tools to assess the current severity of the storm.”

One such tool includes subjective analyzed Dvorak estimates from the Tropical Forecast and Analysis Branch and the Satellite Analysis Branch. The analysis of these tools and others is directly linked to the predictions.

“In addition to these subjective analyzes, ADT operates automatically every 30 minutes and provides estimates of storm intensity,” Clotzbach noted. “You can see how the NHC integrates these tools into some of them Hurricane Sam Forecast Analysis Since last year “.

The new software automated rotation center for improving ADT storm center levels is called Hurricane Eye Recovery (ARCHER).

Hollander pointed out that earlier versions of ADT used infrared (IR) images, which, unlike visible images, were available at all times of the day. But the new version has additional images to help with the forecast.

“This technique uses multispectral satellite data to improve storm center resolution compared to infrared images,” Hollander said.

In addition to hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, this system works well for tropical storms in other oceans, where direct measurements can be difficult to obtain.

“It is important to assess the severity of the storm to assist emergency planners in any storm that may be associated with maritime interests such as coastal areas and population centers and the ship and military,” Oliver added.

“Places like Canada, the UK and Europe are very interested in these types of storms, and how they can affect them because they can cause so much damage,” Hollander said. “Extending the ADT to provide extreme estimates when there are storms in these areas would be of great help to forecasters in those areas.”

Another busy season?

CSU is one of a dozen educational institutionsGovernment agencies that produce seasonal forecasts and private forecasting companies.

Published by CSU Tropical Meteorological Project Committee Annual Hurricane Forecast for the Atlantic Ocean Earlier this month, it was announced 19 storms are named This hurricane season, five more than usual. Of the 19 hurricanes, nine are expected to become hurricanes and four of Type 3 or more major hurricanes.

In terms of climate, about 30% of Atlantic hurricanes cause landslides in the United States. However, not all forecast storms are expected to make landfall in the United States, which is considered a busy season.

“It doesn’t matter if there are 20 storms or one, if it hits you, you need to understand that this is a busy season,” CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

The probability of a major hurricane making landfall on the U.S. coast is now 71%, which is 52% higher than the average of the last century. CSU report.

Statistics like these, review your exit plans and yours Exhaust tool Is in order and updated.

CNN meteorologists Caitlin Kaiser and Jennifer Gray contributed to the report.