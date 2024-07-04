New service at Miami airport for travelers

This new service, approved by Miami-Dade Commissioners, will provide travelers with a better stay at Miami International Airport and more amenities. We’ll tell you the details below.

Have you ever had a long layover in Miami and you don’t know where to rest? Well, soon, Miami International Airport will have rooms for rent so you can sleep and recharge while you wait.

This new initiative, approved by Miami-Dade Commissioners, will allow ticketed passengers to rent private bedrooms equipped with: comfortable beds, Wi-Fi, noise-canceling technology for a peaceful night’s sleep, and power outlets to power your loaded devices.

How much does the new room rental service at Miami Airport cost? Rental prices range from $30 to $60 per hour, allowing you to relax in a comfortable and safe environment without having to leave the airport. Only passengers with tickets will be able to rent them.

New Rental Service at Miami Airport

The rooms at Miami International Airport are 3.16 square meters (34 square feet), perfect for rest and relaxation during your layover. This new service is expected to generate more than $10 million for the community and investors.

“The Miami-Dade Aviation Department is committed to providing the highest quality of service to our customers,” said Raphael Coty, director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department. He presses “Rooms will only be available to passengers with tickets.”

Adding rental rooms to Miami International Airport is part of an ambitious plan to make that happen. Updating and improving facilities and services From himself.

Although the airport already had a hotel, it did not offer the option to rent rooms by the hour, creating a gap in supply for travelers with short layovers or who did not want to stay in a full hotel.