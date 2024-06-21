June 21, 2024

New members of the Royal Academy of Veterinary Sciences in Spain

Zera Pearson June 21, 2024 1 min read

Last Monday, two extraordinary plenary sessions were held at the headquarters of the Royal Academy of Veterinary Sciences in Spain (Rakvi) with the aim of initiating voting to elect new members.

In this way vacancies for full academics and other corresponding academics in all departments were filled. “All the candidates had Excellent CV and lots of benefits scholars and professionals involved,” they point out from the academy.

After the elections, he was chosen Number of academics to Guadalupe the wise diverResearcher at the National Center for Cancer Research in the First Department of Basic Sciences; actually Jose Antonio Rodriguez MontesHonorary Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Madrid, in Department 2, Medicine and Animal Health (Related Sciences).

On the other hand, it was chosen, as Interview academics to Sarah Cáceres RamosProfessor, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, First Department; Maria Dolores Pérez AlenzaProfessor, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Complutense University of Madrid, Department 2; Sonia Perez Garnillo, researcher at the National Agricultural Research Institute CSIC, in Section 3; And Jose Manuel Cifuentes Martinezprofessor of anatomy at the University of Southern California, and chair of the USC Bioethics Committee, in Section 5.

All new academics were elected An entry letter on the original topic must be submitted For their specializations in a formal session specified for each new academic.

