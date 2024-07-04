July 5, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

New admission places in health sciences degrees at the University of Cordoba are sold out

New admission places in health sciences degrees at the University of Cordoba are sold out

Zera Pearson July 4, 2024 2 min read

There are no longer any degrees in medicine, nursing, physiotherapy, veterinary medicine or psychology at the University of Cordoba (UCO). New entry points For the academic year 2024-2025 after obtaining the first award for the first stage of student admission. Again, the grades Health Sciences has filled its access quota.The thing is, UCO only received first choice, some 5,519 applications for the 4,015 places on offer in the above degrees. The cut-off marks for the most sought-after degrees were 13,436 in medicine, 12,820 in nursing, 12,650 in veterinary medicine and 12,460 in physiotherapy, which was the highest.

The University of Cordoba also reports that the admission quota for this first phase has been filled for degrees in Law, Early Childhood Education, Primary Education (bilingual track), Social Education, Oenology, English Studies, Physics, Forestry Engineering, Industrial Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Agricultural Engineering and Rural Food, Psychology, Chemistry and Translation and Interpretation (English).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

They prepare new biopolymer materials with antibacterial and antifungal potential – UACh News

July 5, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

SEMFYC Calls for Final Boost in New Family and Community Medicine Program

July 4, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

University President Delivers New Technological Equipment to the Faculty of Science

July 4, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Maria Corina Machado stood in front of a regime police officer who tried to stop a car carrying Edmundo Gonzalez.

July 5, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

This job in Florida is urgently looking for Spanish speakers only and pays up to $2,900 per week

July 5, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Netflix has cancelled this subscription plan that could affect hundreds of users

July 5, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ravi Bina celebrates her 46th birthday

July 5, 2024 Lane Skeldon