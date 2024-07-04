New admission places in health sciences degrees at the University of Cordoba are sold out

There are no longer any degrees in medicine, nursing, physiotherapy, veterinary medicine or psychology at the University of Cordoba (UCO). New entry points For the academic year 2024-2025 after obtaining the first award for the first stage of student admission. Again, the grades Health Sciences has filled its access quota.The thing is, UCO only received first choice, some 5,519 applications for the 4,015 places on offer in the above degrees. The cut-off marks for the most sought-after degrees were 13,436 in medicine, 12,820 in nursing, 12,650 in veterinary medicine and 12,460 in physiotherapy, which was the highest.

The University of Cordoba also reports that the admission quota for this first phase has been filled for degrees in Law, Early Childhood Education, Primary Education (bilingual track), Social Education, Oenology, English Studies, Physics, Forestry Engineering, Industrial Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Agricultural Engineering and Rural Food, Psychology, Chemistry and Translation and Interpretation (English).

There are no places either. Joint tracks for Translation and Interpretation and English Studies, Translation and Interpretation and Spanish Philology, Primary Education and English Studies, Art History and History, Civil Engineering and Business Administration and Management, Forestry, Agri-Food and Rural Engineering, Oenology and Rural Engineering. Agri-Food and Rural Engineering.

however, There will be a show for the second stage. In the degrees of Environmental Sciences, Cinema and Culture (non-face-to-face), Early Childhood Education (Sacred Heart), Primary Education (Sacred Heart), Spanish Philology, Cultural Management, Art History, Civil Engineering, Energy and Mineral Resources Engineering, Civil Engineering (virtual), Energy and Natural Resources Engineering, Energy and Natural Resources Engineering and Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Labor Relations and Human Resources, Translation and Interpretation (French), Tourism and Tourism and Translation and Interpretation (English) and Tourism (bilingual itinerary).