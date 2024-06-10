June 11, 2024

Netherlands receives heavy blow for Euro 2024; The number that will not be in the tournament

June 11, 2024

06-10-2024

Holland She received harsh news on Monday, as one of her characters, Frenkie de JongEuro 2024 will not be played in Germany.

The midfielder who was injured classic against real madridHe has not recovered 100% from his illnesses and will not be present in the tournament as a precaution.

“Frenkie de Jong will miss Euro 2024 upon his return to Barcelona due to physical conditions.

Frenkie cannot power up after being injured because there is a risk that the injury could be more serious.

De Jong is sad because he wanted to help the Netherlands… but the only way was to leave the team,” the Dutch national team later confirmed, Fabrizio Romano said.

-This is an invitation from the Netherlands-

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Mark Flecken, Justin Bigelow

Defenses: Van Dijk, Nathan Acke, Denizem Dumfries, Lucharel Geertruida, Matthias de Ligt, Daley Blind, Jeremy Frimpong, Van de Ven, Stefan de Vrij.

Midfielders: Tijani Reynders, Xavi Simons, Joey Firman, Gerdi Schouten, Teon Koopmeiners, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ryan Gravenberch

Fronts: Memphis Depay, Cody Japko, Donyiel Malen, Brian Proby, Wout Weghorst, Steven Bergwijn

