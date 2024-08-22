August 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Netflix unexpectedly canceled one of its best series, angering viewers

Netflix unexpectedly canceled one of its best series, angering viewers

Lane Skeldon August 22, 2024 2 min read


politeness

Netflix never stops adding new and captivating productions to its catalog to arouse the curiosity of its viewers, such as the fourth season of “Emily in Paris” or “Devuélveme la vida”. However, just as it adds new content, it also decides to cancel or end the show of others, generating a lot of anger among users, such as this time, when it unexpectedly announced the end of one of its most critically acclaimed series when it premiered.

by: Chronicle

We are talking about “The Society”, a one-season series with 10 captivating chapters, which by the decision of the streaming platform will not have a continuation, leaving more than one internet user disappointed who was hoping to know how the story would continue. Although viewers and experts in the subject approved of its development and performance, its creators decided that it did not achieve the desired success, so it will not continue.

What is the story of The Society, the series that Netflix decided to cancel?

The official review of this fantastic Netflix series goes on to say: “The inhabitants of the wealthy city of West Ham disappear under mysterious circumstances. Only the teenagers are saved, who must create their own community in order to survive.” With this premise, the audience is invited to immerse themselves in this drama full of mysterious questions that must be answered.

You can read the full note at Chronicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How Kevin Feige Convinced Him to Return to Marvel as Doctor Doom
4 min read

Robert Downey Jr. Reveals How Kevin Feige Convinced Him to Return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

August 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
From Humble Closet to Global Success: How Dolly Parton Built a $650 Million Business Empire
3 min read

From Humble Closet to Global Success: How Dolly Parton Built a $650 Million Business Empire

August 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon
The ostentatious earring worn by Taylor Swift at one of her shows in London
3 min read

The ostentatious earring worn by Taylor Swift at one of her shows in London

August 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed
3 min read

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed

August 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants
2 min read

Maria Corina Machado Sends Strong Message to Venezuelan Public Servants

August 22, 2024 Phyllis Ward
Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods
2 min read

Impressive project in New York: A historic highway will be demolished to connect two neighborhoods

August 22, 2024 Winston Hale
Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.
2 min read

Goodbye hand luggage; these Volaris and Viva Aerobus fares do not include a free carry-on bag for flights.

August 22, 2024 Zera Pearson