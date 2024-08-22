Netflix unexpectedly canceled one of its best series, angering viewers





Netflix never stops adding new and captivating productions to its catalog to arouse the curiosity of its viewers, such as the fourth season of “Emily in Paris” or “Devuélveme la vida”. However, just as it adds new content, it also decides to cancel or end the show of others, generating a lot of anger among users, such as this time, when it unexpectedly announced the end of one of its most critically acclaimed series when it premiered.

by: Chronicle

We are talking about “The Society”, a one-season series with 10 captivating chapters, which by the decision of the streaming platform will not have a continuation, leaving more than one internet user disappointed who was hoping to know how the story would continue. Although viewers and experts in the subject approved of its development and performance, its creators decided that it did not achieve the desired success, so it will not continue.

What is the story of The Society, the series that Netflix decided to cancel?

The official review of this fantastic Netflix series goes on to say: “The inhabitants of the wealthy city of West Ham disappear under mysterious circumstances. Only the teenagers are saved, who must create their own community in order to survive.” With this premise, the audience is invited to immerse themselves in this drama full of mysterious questions that must be answered.

