July 5, 2024

Netflix has announced a new change that will affect the pockets of thousands of users; one of your beloved plans will disappear

July 4, 2024

Broadcast platform Netflix has announced a major change that could impact the pockets of millions of its users.

The American company has decided to cancel its basic ad-free plan, which allowed subscribers to enjoy all types of content without interruption or commercials for about $11.99 per month.

Although this change has, so far, only been implemented in Canada and the United Kingdom, other countries are expected to gradually receive this new measure.

Users in these two countries will now have to choose between them. Ad-supported plan for $6.99 or ad-free plan costs $15+ per month.

The next countries to get this change are believed to be the United States, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Chile and the rest of Latin America.

This plan, which was part of Netflix’s plan to attract more users and confront the crisis it has been experiencing for several months due to strong competition with other platforms, will now be withdrawn again.

The Basic plan allows only one stream at a time, has no ads, and is limited to 720p resolution.

Users in Canada and the UK will have to do this starting July 13.Or switch to a plan with ads, or pay more for an ad-free service, however, some plans with ads may have smaller libraries.

In addition to the $6.99 with ads and $15.49 without ads plans, Netflix also offers a premium package without ads, with multiple screens at once and 4K resolution for $22.99.

