Nestor Lorenzo warms up for Colombia vs Paraguay in the 2024 Copa America

Copa America 2024

The national team coach analyzed his team’s first match: He does not want to be favourites, but there is hope.

Nestor Lorenzo, coach of the Colombian national team.

picture: Colombian Football Federation



by: Footballred editorial

June 23, 2024 at 06:08 PM.



Nestor Lorenzo He is looking forward to making his Colombian national team debut at the 2024 Copa America, on Monday, June 24 (5:00 p.m.) against Paraguay, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. He is looking forward to making his Colombian national team debut at the 2024 Copa America, on Monday, June 24 (5:00 p.m.) against Paraguay, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Tricolor team comes into the match with high expectations, due to their performance and unbeaten record in 23 matches. However, the moment of truth will come on Monday when the team faces their first battle.

For this reason, the Colombian coach does not want to feel that he is the most likely candidate, and he explained his reasons:We go game after game and don’t think about the undefeated team. The processes are different, comparisons are unpleasant, I hope we bring joy to people, see them excited, and this motivates us. It makes us happy when we know that we are transmitting something good from the field. Games are different stories. “We are facing it step by step.”

Thus, Nestor Lorenzo insisted on escaping the title of candidate, although he agreed that there was a great desire to make history within the national team.

“It’s not that we’re not enthusiastic, we are, but the problem is that the favorite never wins, the person they want to turn becomes the favorite… We won’t get there, we’ll take it game by game, ball by ball, and that’s how you win. No matter how well things go for us, it doesn’t guarantee us anything for tomorrow. Mental is an internal commitment to the goal of somethingBut not to anything anymore; The cup is important but the process continues, the World Cup, the qualifiers, the commitment grows every day. “That’s how you work in a long process,” Lorenzo said.

The plan against Paraguay. “The idea and the approach since we have been here is the same, we try to suggest that, being champions, after certain times the opponent does not allow you or there are mini-matches, I hope that we are up to the task to be able to transform ourselves, to be a versatile team that can, when… Not to dominate, to be in the game. I won’t say where I will press, it’s not a secret, you have to watch the matches. The important point is to try to play well, try to recover in certain sectors when you don’t have it, and when you do, distribute well and try to score a goal We say it that simple: “It depends on the quality of the competitor.”

Message to players. “They tied the group, I told them not to sit as starters and substitutes, they are all starters, some play 90, some 5, some nothing, but they feel like starters. The main thing was to get everyone at a good level to contribute when we need them.

Is the cup your big test? “The goal is to win every match. If you doubt that I feel that we are in a good moment, one gets excited, but we are playing one match after another. It is not that the time has come, but rather we will see how we start, and how the group continues. God willing, we will qualify.” “The champion is armed from the least to the most. In general, whoever scores 4 goals in the first match does not win the qualifying round, which is no less important or more important than that. We want to go to the World Cup, which is the qualifying matches that were up and down, but at the highest level.” .

James Rodriguez. “It is important from handling the ball, from playing, that we create conditions and options for him to distribute the best. Tactically, one chooses a system with the ball and another without it or what the opponent does. “This fluctuates.”