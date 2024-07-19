July 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

National League team suffers heavy defeat in USA, gets involved in riots

National League team suffers heavy defeat in USA, gets involved in riots

Cassandra Curtis July 19, 2024 2 min read

This is the second defeat he has suffered during his tour of the United States.

Genesis de Comayagua suffered a painful 4-0 defeat in a friendly match held in the United States as part of preparations for the new season.

The Honduran National League team suffered a humiliating defeat against Borussia Nola, a club from New Orleans.

The match was held at Berman Stadium in New Orleans and Genesis did not participate.

Marcelo Canales, one of Genesis’ Apertura 2024 signings, started the match on the bench.

Genesis Comayagua is having a nightmare during its tour in the United States, having lost first to Olimpia 3-0, and now to Borussia Nola 4-0.

Marcelo Canales came on as a second-half substitute in the game in New Orleans.

Genesis and Borussia Nola players got into a fight in a friendly match.

Genesis conceded all four goals in the first half against Borussia Nola.

The American team dominated the match from start to finish against the unknown team Genesis.

It is worth noting that Comayagua suffered several important losses in its team because some players were unable to travel to the United States due to visa problems.

The match became tense and players from both teams engaged in a fierce battle.

Push and hit in the fight between Genesis and Borussia Nola.

See also  The millionaire that Cruz Azul will lose due to mismanagement with FIFA

This battle was between the players of Genesis de Comayagua against Borussia Nola.

This battle was between the players of Genesis de Comayagua against Borussia Nola.

This battle was between the players of Genesis de Comayagua against Borussia Nola.

This battle was between the players of Genesis de Comayagua against Borussia Nola.

This battle was between the players of Genesis de Comayagua against Borussia Nola.

2024/07/1909:41 h. / Drafting

Exclusively for subscribers

Already have a subscription? Join our community of readers.

Participate

Thank you for informing yourself.
the press

You have reached your article limit.

Subscribe and get unlimited articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits.

Participate

Thank you for informing yourself.
the press

Exclusive article under registration

Log in or register to access the best journalistic content.

sign in

Thank you for informing yourself.
the press

Fighting

Quarrel

New Orleans

Uses

Marcelo Canales

Borussia Nola

Comayagua Origins

origin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

21-year-old Cuban from Houston signs with Seattle
2 min read

21-year-old Cuban from Houston signs with Seattle

July 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
US Soccer in talks with Patrick Vieira as potential U.S. head coach | Team Toden USA
1 min read

US Soccer in talks with Patrick Vieira as potential U.S. head coach | Team Toden USA

July 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Tigres vs America (1-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024
3 min read

Tigres vs America (1-0) Match Summary. Opening 2024

July 18, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

CICY Talent Science Fair held
2 min read

CICY Talent Science Fair held

July 20, 2024 Zera Pearson
National League team suffers heavy defeat in USA, gets involved in riots
2 min read

National League team suffers heavy defeat in USA, gets involved in riots

July 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode
3 min read

How to set Google Chrome so that all pages are in dark mode

July 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
Most important crocodile discovery in 20 years: More than 100 eggs of endangered species found
3 min read

Most important crocodile discovery in 20 years: More than 100 eggs of endangered species found

July 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward