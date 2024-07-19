National League team suffers heavy defeat in USA, gets involved in riots

This is the second defeat he has suffered during his tour of the United States.

2024/07/1909:41 h. / Drafting

Exclusively for subscribers Already have a subscription? Join our community of readers. Participate Thank you for informing yourself.

the press

You have reached your article limit. Subscribe and get unlimited articles, newsletters, events and many other benefits. Participate Thank you for informing yourself.

the press

Exclusive article under registration Log in or register to access the best journalistic content. sign in Thank you for informing yourself.

the press