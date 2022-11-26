November 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

NASA’s Orion spacecraft takes a selfie near the Moon

Roger Rehbein November 26, 2022 2 min read
Watch the Orion spacecraft from the Artemis mission crawl on the moon 0:47

(CNN) – NASA has released a selfie taken by the Orion capsule and close-up photos of the damaged landscape of the lunar crater as the spacecraft continues on the Artemis 1 mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take more than 40,000 more miles. There on the far side of the moon.

The most recent portrait of Orion, taken on Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission, by a camera on one of the capsule’s solar panels, reveals the corners of the spacecraft with part of the moon visible in the background. The close-ups were taken Monday as Orion came into its closest point to the Moon, passing about 80 miles (129 kilometers) above the lunar surface.

Orion takes a selfie with the moon in the background, with a camera mounted on one of the solar panels.

If Orion completes its journey beyond the Moon and returns to Earth, it will be the furthest a human-carrying spacecraft has ever traveled. For now, the capsule only carries non-living science payloads.

Orion is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which ultimately aims to create a lunar outpost that can permanently house astronauts for the first time in history, with the hopes of one day paving a way to Mars.

Artemis I mission, step by step through space 1:55

The Artemis I mission launched on November 16, when a NASA Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket launched an Orion capsule into space, cementing the rocket as the most powerful operational launch vehicle ever built.

See also  They warn of a geomagnetic storm that will affect the Earth

As of Thursday afternoon, the capsule was 222,993 miles (358,972 kilometers) from Earth and 55,819 miles (89,831 kilometers) from the Moon, and traveling at just over 2,600 miles per hour, according to NASA. .

On the sixth day of the Artemis I mission, the Orion Optical Navigation Camera captured black and white images of craters on the Moon.

Orion is now one day away from entering a “far retrograde orbit” around our nearest neighbour: far, because it will be very high above the lunar surface, and far back, because it will orbit the moon in the opposite direction. From where a natural satellite travels around the Earth.

The trajectory is intended to “stress test” the Orion capsule, Michael Sarafin, NASA’s Artemis mission manager, said last week.

According to NASA’s Artemis blog, the agency’s television coverage of the distant retrograde orbit inclusion burn is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Friday and the burn is scheduled for 4:52 p.m. ET.

Meet Arturo Campos, NASA’s Mexican Hero 2:19

After stroking the Moon, the Orion capsule is expected to return to Earth and make a soft landing in the Pacific Ocean on December 11th.

CNN’s Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

WhatsApp Plus 2022, Free: How to download the app on your smartphone | Play DEPOR

November 24, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Download WhatsApp Plus 2022: Install the latest version of the application on Android for free | Link to download the APK without ads in Spanish | RMMN EMCC | Peru By | Colombian Company | Mexico MX | United States of America | Play DEPOR

November 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

NASA’s Curiosity rover discovered a “duck” on Mars

November 23, 2022 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA’s Orion spacecraft takes a selfie near the Moon

November 26, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Tec won second place in the National Student Event for Basic Sciences – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

November 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

always on top! Albert Pujols stars in MLB’s Play of the Year

November 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Early Bird sale leaves a balance of two fines

November 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward