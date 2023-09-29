September 29, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

NASA says parts of New York are sinking

NASA says parts of New York are sinking

Roger Rehbein September 29, 2023 1 min read

Scientists have discovered that parts of New York City’s metropolitan area are sinking due to human and natural factors, according to a recent study.

The research, conducted by scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Rutgers University, used a remote sensing technique called interferometric synthetic aperture radar to analyze vertical ground motion in the urban area from 2016 to 2023.

They found that the area is subsiding by about 1.6 millimeters per year, identifying neighborhoods and landmarks that are sinking faster than average.

For example, Runway 13/31 at LaGuardia Airport is sinking at a rate of approximately 3.7 mm per year, while the Arthur Ashe Tennis Court is sinking at a rate of approximately 4.6 mm per year.

The team also identified areas that rose such as East Williamsburg and Woodside.

These surfaces increased by about 1.6 mm and 6.9 mm per year, respectively.

The cause of these spikes is still under investigation, but groundwater pumping and injection wells used to treat contaminated water may have played a role.

See also  5 WhatsApp news arriving soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

NASA was able to open the Osiris-REX mission probe that traveled to the asteroid Bennu and what they found baffled them

September 29, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Five new Siri interactions coming with iOS 17

September 28, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

Study warns that New York is sinking: the areas of most concern

September 28, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

1 min read

NASA says parts of New York are sinking

September 29, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Tremor in Mexico today, September 28 – Updated report from SSN: Time, epicenter and magnitude | mix up

September 29, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Latest News – Telemundo Miami (51)

September 29, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

This is the real reason why it’s so difficult to win the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots

September 29, 2023 Zera Pearson