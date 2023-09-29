A Chinese scientist denies that India has reached the south pole of the moon

The Chinese technician Ouyang Ziyuan, as he came to the “lunar exploration program” in China, neglected the lugar of the lunar mist of the India sea and the effect of the polo on the satellite, and we felt that he was proclaiming the Spanish agency in India. Last month.

He said in a statement, “The landing site of Chandrayaan 3 – India’s lunar mission – was neither at the south pole of the moon, nor in the polar region of the south pole of the moon, nor was it close to the south polar region.” An interview with the specialized Chinese magazine Science Times.

For the world, this is one of the “big misunderstandings” in India’s mission announcement, which NASA also celebrated and acknowledged.

Chandrayaan-3 touched down at 69 degrees south latitude of the Moon, the closest point to the South Pole ever explored. On Earth, the South Pole is considered to be between 66.5 and 90 degrees south latitude, due to the axis’ inclination angle of 23.5 degrees.

A scientist denies that India has reached the south pole of the moon

He explained in the interview published in Chinese, and repeated by Indian media today, that the Moon also has a rotation axis, but the tilt of the axis is much less – 1.5 degrees – and therefore the Moon’s south pole is much smaller.

We recommend: Possibility of life on Jupiter’s moon: They discovered that carbon dioxide comes from the inner ocean

He stressed that it is “wrong” to say that the first landing on the south pole of the moon in human history occurred.

For a cosmochemist, although the landing point of Chandrayaan-3 can be considered part of the Southern Hemisphere, the polar region lies “between 88.5 and 90 degrees latitude.”

More precisely, it can be said “objectively and honestly” that Chandrayaan-3 landed at 69.37 degrees south latitude and 32.35 degrees east longitude in the Moon’s southern hemisphere.

The second inaccuracy highlighted by the scientist refers to the “too high” forecast on the glacial water resource, which is the main research purpose of the Indian mission.

“It is easy for everyone to think that if a base is established on the Moon, water ice can directly solve the problem. Electrolysis of water can generate oxygen and hydrogen. With oxygen and water available, people can survive on the Moon.

At the same time, he explains that the presence of water in these craters at the South Pole is located in a region with a temperature of -220 degrees Celsius, which is much lower than the lowest temperature on Earth.

“The machine that drills water ice freezes when it descends into the permanent shadow on the moon and cannot work,” he said, explaining the futility of using this resource.

The Chandrayaan-3 probe touched down at the lunar south pole on August 23, and after completing nearly 14 Earth days of exploration, it entered a suspension mode due to lunar nightfall bringing with it low temperatures and darkness that prevented its operation.

This week, the Indian space agency ISRO tried to restore contact without success.

With information from EFE

Follow us on Google News to always stay updated