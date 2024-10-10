NASA expects an unmissable spectacle in the sky on Saturday that has not occurred in 80,000 years and can be seen in the United States

he Comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchenshan-Atlas) It has generated great expectations among astronomers and amateurs because it is an extremely rare celestial phenomenon. It was discovered in 2023 by Zouchenshan Observatory in China And the Atlas Project in Hawaii, this comet will not pass near Earth again for another 80,000 years, making seeing it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

NASA expects the sighting of Comet C/2023

he C/2023 A3 It is distinguished by its ability to provide an impressive sight in the sky. Its long tail and brightness have led to the nickname “Comet of the Century.”

Although it will not pass very close to Earth, its path will make it visible with the naked eye in different parts of the world, such as Seattle in the United States, where the comet will reach its closest point to Earth on October 12, 2024. At that time, it will be about 70.7 km away. Million kilometers from our planet.





How to observe a comet from Seattle

he October 12 The best time to see the comet would be from Seattle. Astronomers recommend finding a place with a clear view of the horizon, as the comet will appear 45 minutes after sunset. According to Bill Cook of NASA’s Meteorite Environment Office, although the comet will be visible unaided, the use of binoculars or telescopes will allow a better appreciation of its tail and brightness.

Head of the Seattle Astronomical Society, Alan SpurgeonHe suggests staying away from city lights for a clearer view. High points and rural areas around Western Washington would be ideal for this, as they offer less light pollution.

Tips for better monitoring

To fully enjoy this celestial event, here are some basic tips:

Search for high places: Mountains or hills are ideal for getting an unobstructed view of the horizon.

Stay away from artificial light: Light pollution from cities can interfere with monitoring, so choosing rural areas or parks is an excellent option.

Check the weather: Make sure to check weather conditions before heading out. Clouds or rain can spoil the view.

he C/2023 A3 It won’t move as quickly as a shooting star, but rather will appear as a bright ball of light in the sky, with an impressive tail extending behind it. However, some scientists have warned that there is a possibility that the comet could disintegrate before it reaches perihelion, the closest point to the sun.