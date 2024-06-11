June 11, 2024

Nadia Ferreira is the new avatar of Alo Yoga

June 11, 2024

Social media dictates fashion and beauty trends, and one of the most visible sports brands in the online world is Alo Yoga, whose ambassador is Kendall Jenner. This Monday, Nadia Ferreira He announced that from now on he would be one of its faces.

Through social networks, the former Miss Paraguay showed the results of a stunning photo shoot as she displays one of the sophisticated designs, ideal for showing off in the gym or training outdoors during this summer season.

“I am so happy to tell you that I will be a part of the Alo Yoga family,” the proud Alo Yoga wife wrote. Mark Anthony On his Instagram account.

Instagram | Nadia Ferreira


He added in another post: “When comfort meets elegance, magic happens.” I am thrilled to be part of the Alo family!

In the campaign, Ferrera is seen modeling a classic training sports bra with red leggings with subtle black stripes and matching sneakers.

If you don’t want to miss anything, subscribe for free here to the People en Español newsletter to stay up to date with everything your favorite celebrities are doing, the most shocking news and the latest in the world of fashion and beauty.

Naturally, users’ reactions were immediate, with some praising her unparalleled beauty, and others even comparing her to Jenner.

Roy Rocklin/Getty Images


“Trampling on Kendall”; Surgical. The most beautiful among the beauties, “porcelain doll”, “what a perfect woman” are some of the comments read in the post.

The brand was founded in 2007 by Danny Harris And Marco DeGeorge It is one of the brands approved by celebrities such as Taylor Swift, JLo, Hailey Bieber, Irina Baeva, Livia Brito, Michele Salas, Antonella Roccuzzo And Bella Hadid.

