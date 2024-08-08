August 8, 2024

“My son went on that plane.”

Winston Hale August 8, 2024 2 min read

A father has shared the emotional moment a young man on humanitarian parole took off from Cuban territory on the plane carrying his son.

“My son has already boarded that beautiful flight direct to America,” said the man.

Daniel Benitez, a Cuban journalist living in the US, shared this short video. The identity of the father and his son has not been released.

“Another young man from Cuba is about to enter the United States under humanitarian parole. This is how his father dismissed him. He has had a travel permit since June,” Benitez said in his Facebook post.

The young man had all his documents in order but was unable to migrate. In early August the US Govt The travel permit has been temporarily suspended For beneficiaries of humanitarian parole scheme.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the move came after an internal report was made public that revealed significant amounts of fraud.

They noted that “out of an abundance of caution” they had suspended issuing advance travel authorizations for the program since mid-July.

The US government is actively investigating Sponsor requestsThis is the focus of fraud.

A short video of a Cuban father saying goodbye to his son features several dialogues and messages congratulating the Cuban for immigrating to the United States on humanitarian parole.

“Congratulations and blessings to your son. I watched my son leave twelve years ago and I look forward to being able to hug and kiss him one day,” one mother admitted in the comments.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data indicates more 106,000 Cubans approved To travel to the United States from the start of the Humanitarian Parole Program in January 2023 until June 2024.

