“My mother was always strict, like a soldier.”

Former beauty queen Daniela Alvarez is known not only for her talent and beauty, but also for her history of self-improvement, as she faces partial amputation of her left leg as a result of vascular ischemia resulting from another surgery.

This was not an obstacle to achieving her big dreams, as she returned to the catwalks using her prosthetic limb in a show organized by the L’Oreal Paris brand, becoming the first Colombian to participate in the major event.

During the various health problems he faced, his family played an essential role in his recovery, as he revealed in the middle of an interview for Paula O’Vale’s podcast: “My family are the best, they have been my team, my everything, my comfort, my support. They have undoubtedly become my driving force in Life, each one of them taught me something very important being here.

The lesson Daniela Alvarez’s mother learned after her amputation



In the middle of a conversation with Paula O’Vale, the former beauty queen explained that before her health problems, her mother had been demanding with her in various aspects: “She was always very strict, ever since I was little, she was like a soldier“.

Daniela Alvarez confirmed this More “Lunch hour was stubborn”Because her mother has always been aware of the way she eats, the posture she maintains in different situations, the noises when chewing, among other things.

That is why the model explained that “life taught her a great lesson because she always dreamed of that perfect daughter, tall, with divine legs, who knows how to go down the stairs, in etiquette and charm,” and that is why she knew about her daughter’s appearance and asked her to “prepare so that she looks elegant.”

“I always dreamed of that queen, and one day they took one of my legs, that is, That mother does not have the same daughter she once hadBut today she feels like the luckiest woman because of the lessons life has given us.

She ended her thought by adding: “I am no longer the perfect woman, the one who walks in a divine way, nor the one who descends the stairs amazingly. I am now another girl, more robotic, but He obviously loves me just the way he is, and life also teaches us that perfection doesn’t exist.“.

Episode 6 by Daniela Alvarez | He never fought God!



