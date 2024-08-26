Mutual Medical Foundation allocates 222 thousand euros for its projects during the first semester

Medical Cooperation Foundation A total allocation of €222,000 for businesses focused on the medical community During the first half of 2024.

The entity has three work programs. First and foremost, the program “Enhance (me)” Its purpose is to promote research in medicine and to fund projects with real application in clinical practice. The Foundation has provided a total of 192,000 euros For this initiative, including 46,700 euros in 32 awards and scholarships in collaboration with medical schools, hospitals and medical associations. In addition, more than 144,000 euros for continuing education programmes and courses on training platforms and To help graduate medical students.

The Foundation distributed 40 awards In collaboration with medical colleges and hospitals, as well as with scientific associations, such as the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, the Basque Society of Otorhinolaryngology, the Andalusian Society of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, the Spanish Society of Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Pain Management, the Spanish Society of General Practitioners and Family Physicians, the Spanish Society of Emergency Medicine and the Andalusian Society of Cardiology.

In addition, the Fundación Mutual Médica Engaged to a young doctorIt provides support to medical students and promotes continuing education among professionals starting their careers. This is evidenced by the fact that around thirty awards and scholarship ceremonies were organized this year. 10 conferences and 26 training days In hospitals, dedicated to career guidance, end of MIR and welcome of MIR. He has also participated in 30 graduation ceremonies of universities throughout the region.

“Since its creation in 2015, we at Mutual Médica have dedicated ourselves to promoting the overall well-being of the medical community, and to promoting initiatives that benefit both doctors and medical students. Through our various programs, we invest in research, training and well-being, to ensure that healthcare professionals have the support they need for fulfilling professional and personal development.” Dr. Alejandro Andrew LopePresident of Mutual Medica Foundation.

The Impulsar(me) Program Awards are dedicated to a series of awards and scholarships that serve: Recognizing the efforts of doctors and supporting them in their workIn addition to enriching the profession and enhancing cooperation among health care workers.

In second placetake care of me It is a program that ensures the physical and mental health, well-being and quality of life of physicians throughout their lives, from their college years until their retirement. This is the first semester, and the total allocated for this program was 30,000 euros.

The programme’s main initiatives focus on improving Doctors’ health and health workshops for studentsThese workshops promote self-care and provide students with tools to manage discomfort and stress, with special attention to mental health.

Likewise, the Fundación Mutual Médica, of which it is a part, encourages Studies on the physical and mental health of physicians. Thanks to this, the group’s needs are identified and projects that can provide short- and medium-term solutions are activated.

The Cuidar(me) programme also implements initiatives such as: Humanizing HospitalsWith the aim of creating a healthier and more understanding environment for both healthcare workers and patients.

One of the most important developments witnessed in the first half of this year, within this program, is the establishment of: Galatea Interchange Medical Chair And opening New Pediatric Oncology Day Hospital in La PazThe first is the pioneering project that Its aim is to promote specific training and research in the field of health, especially mental health and recovery, among health professionals, allowing for greater sensitivity and awareness in the face of the inevitable burnout of professionals in this field. Its creation represents another step towards Improving the well-being of the medical communityresulting in Quality of medical careIn addition, the Fundación Mutual Médica has collaborated in: Transformation of the new day hospital for children’s oncology in La Paz, It was inaugurated in February of this year. The renovation of more than 800 square meters will benefit annually more than 500 children, adolescents and their families through two day hospital areas: one for organ transplant patients and the other for hematology patients.

Finally inside the program Raising awareness Wide-ranging initiatives are being implemented that have implications for the medical community and society at large. Notable examples include: Association for Independent Living (AVI)which develops functional adaptation activities for the home, home care, training and research in the search for new developments to improve people’s quality of life, with the Mutual Médica Foundation as the main promoter.