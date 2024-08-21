Museums: The Environmental Science Museum is moving forward step by step.

Little by little, one of our country’s great cultural projects is beginning to take shape: the Museum of Environmental Sciences (MCA). From the UdeG dedicated to the Academic Secretariat of CUTlajomulco, After the installation of its board of directors yesterday.

The Board is composed of the Technical Secretary of the University Cultural Center Fund (CCU), Guadalupe Cid Escobedo; the Rector of CUTlajomulco, Leticia Leal Moya; the Academic Secretary of CUTlajomulco, Martha Flor Puebla Mora; the researcher at the University Center of Tonalá (CUTonalá), the teacher Sergio Graf Montero and the Honorary Teacher at UdeG and the Director of MCA, Dr. Eduardo Santana Castellón.

It is worth noting that the Council was appointed by the President of the University. AudigDr. Ricardo Villanueva Lomeli And the university president CUTlajomulco, Leticia My loyal Moya.

For Santana Castellon, remembering the history of Mouloudia d’Alger is worth noting. Each of the contributions made by the different cases presented by this study house help achieve the goal of creating a “museum without walls”.Since this project has implemented activities without currently having a physical space.

“MCA was born as a building construction project in 2001 when the CCU Fund was created, made up of the UdeG, the Government of Jalisco and the City Council of Zapopan; and points out that all the investments made were shared between the three public bodies, which is the body that approves the work plans and budgets.

With the installation of the Council Mouloudia of Algiers It was officially born as an academic unit, supported by the backing of ten university institutions that have been collaborating over the past decade at various times with the project.

The agencies signed a letter of cooperation in which they expressed their intention to continue the activities they are carrying out. The signatories are: the University Cultural Center, the International Film Festival of Guadalajara, the Public Library of the State of Jalisco Juan José Arreola, the Creative Festival for Children and Youth Papirolas, the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the University Publishing House of UdeG, the Carlos Fuentes Library, the Santander Theater Arts Troupe, Taller del Chucho, CUTlajomulco, and MCA.

“Since yesterday, the MCA was born from the point of view of real people, with the installation of the aforementioned Board of Directors and the appointment of the first director of the museum who was honored to appoint me as General President and President of CUTlajomulco,” notes Santana Castellón.

Cinema, books and more

Over the years, the MCA has been nourished by collaborations with UdeG entities that have given it character and that have fostered this scholarly publishing project that is rich in issues of the city, the environment and culture.

This was explained by Santana Castellon, who was previously the coordinator and advisor for the creation of the Millennium Challenge Account. the Audig She did not intend to wait until the building was completed to begin her activities, so in 2009 she began her first collaboration with Vikage.

“The first activity, after the creation of the Fund in 2001, was the launch of the Social and Environmental Film Festival in 2009, within the framework of FICG. Since then, we have collaborated with three different directors and festival managers.

But cinema is not the only passion the place has. In 2012, with the opening of the new building of the Public Library of the State of Jalisco (BPEJ), the MCA was provided with spaces to hold workshops with lawyers, indigenous communities, environmental educators and the general public.“BPEJ has been an ally and host of these events in its workplaces,” he said.

And she is not the only one. “Through the Carlos Fuentes Library, since 2018, we have been carrying out projects in its spaces and there they sell books that originate from the “José Emilio Pacheco” Award for Urban and Natural Literature that we started with FIL,” Santana Castellón affirmed.

now Mouloudia of Algiers It will seek to consolidate its position as a prominent cultural space and gradually become an ideal ally of culture in the state and the western region of Mexico.

MCA Universities Association

And with a board of directors consisting of university bodies, The Environmental Science Museum is to be supported at all times by the Higher Education House.

This is why Representatives of the UdeG bodies that supported the MCA met to sign a letter, as part of the installation of the museum’s board of directors.

“It is a message of collaboration that sums up history, and it is a general example of the unification of projects in which we collaborate to expand the reach of the publication, generate audiences and seek external funding for UdeG. It is a message of goodwill and collaboration,” explained Santana Castellón.

With these provisions, once a building is constructed, Mouloudia of Algiers (No expiration date) This will serve as your official business location.

What’s next for the museum?

He indicated that the next step is to prepare the museum’s academic program and present it to the CUTlajomulco Board for integration into the institutional development plan and then determine recruitment in the academic and administrative fields.

An action plan will be developed for consideration in the 2025 budget, which must be presented as part of the state budget. CUTlajomulco kiss User Generated Content For approval.

