August 25, 2024

Multilateral support from the Social Sciences Division to Natalia Alvarez Gomez, Luis Oviedo and Maria Inés Peralta

Zera Pearson August 25, 2024

A large gathering of teachers, graduate students and juniors from the Department of Social, Legal and Economic Sciences of UNLaR gave their great support to the candidacies of Professors Natalia Alvarez Gómez and Luis Oviedo as Rector and Vice-President of the University and María Inés Peralta as Rector of the University. This academic unit

In their letters, Alvarez Gómez, Oviedo and Peralta reiterated their desire to build a new UNLaR that stands out for the quality of teaching, extension, research and community outreach activities, placing it at the national and international level.

References from various levels noted that the candidates “have the proven track record, management experience and undeniable mission to lead this change process that will put our beloved UNLaR where we all long to be.”

“This project seeks to restore and create a system that provides predictability for academic and administrative management, as well as effective representation of the sectors concerned, to know and attend the initiatives of each student, teacher, junior teacher and graduate,” he added.

Finally, they called on “those who make up our department, other academic units, headquarters and delegations to join this democratic space, which respects differences and is deeply committed to building a public university that promotes excellence in all its activities and dimensions.”

