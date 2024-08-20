Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: This Motorola GAMER cell phone is the most powerful in the world: 512GB storage, 68W fast charging, and submersible underwater | IP68 certification | Cheap Motorola phones

Motorola It has established itself as one of the best brands of 2024 with its smartphones that have quickly become one of the favorites of users. This mobile device that we will present to you below has 5000mAh battery You will be fascinated to know that. Technical paper complete.

Motorola is working to remain one of the benchmarks. Smartphones Among his options that should be highlighted is: Motorola Edge 50 Fusionwhich has affordable prices and great autonomy as well. If you are one of those people who are looking to buy a mobile phone that can play demanding games and the battery will not be affected, then you cannot miss this option.

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Features

Unlike other Motorola models, this Moto Edge 50 Fusion Weighs only 174.9 gramswhich is within the parameters of the teams today. Likewise, highlighting its technology with 6.7″ FullHD+ OLED Display The maximum brightness is 1600 nits.

If you are interested in the technical aspects and the device’s ability to handle any game, we tell you that the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and 12 GB of RAM. In addition, it has a storage space of 512 GB, which will allow you to install all the games and applications you want without any problems.

Powerful battery that lasts for long hours of use

If we focus on the battery, we have a support capacity of 5000 mAh plus a 68W fast chargingTaking into account its other components mentioned earlier such as RAM or storage space, in addition to the processor, we can confirm that we are facing one of the most powerful mobile phones of 2024. See also WhatsApp: List of phones that will not work in May 2023

On the other hand, if we focus on more in-depth technical aspects, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is IP68 certified, which allows this mobile device to be immersed in water and also protects it from dust.

High quality images even in dark environments

This Motorola cell phone focuses on the audience gamerbut also for those who want to take the best photos to keep a memory forever. You should know that this model is double The rear camera is 50MP and 13MP..