Mother and daughter die in deadly house fire in Philadelphia, Venezuela





A mother and her daughter, both Hispanic, ages 31 and eight, died in a house fire in Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

By Telemundo 62

The incident was reported at 7:33 a.m. at a row house in the 900 block of Granite Street.

Firefighters responded to an emergency when six people were trapped in a burning building.

Neighbors managed to save the father and young son, aged 32 and nine respectively, but the woman and the girl could not be pulled out as the roof of the house collapsed.

Rescuers rushed the 32-year-old to Temple University Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition with burns to his face and back, while the minor, nine, was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in critical condition with burns to his arms and legs. And again.

Two others, a 28-year-old and an unknown age, suffered burns, but at least one fled the scene without seeking medical attention. Both family cats died and the little dog was saved.

Neighbors on the block told TELEMUNDO 62 that it was a Venezuelan family, a couple who had been living in the house for about a year and a half, and the sister of the woman who arrived with her daughter two months ago. There was also a room on the property that was rented out to a Guatemalan national.

