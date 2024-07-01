July 3, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

More than 40 projects were presented at the Alberta Science Fair.

More than 40 projects were presented at the Alberta Science Fair.

Zera Pearson July 2, 2024 2 min read

At the primary school No. 1 “Adriana Villa”, the opening ceremony of the Alberti District Science Fair was held, in which more than 40 works by students from different educational levels were displayed.

During the day, the evaluators will tour the stands to make returns and see which works will move on to the next edition. This year there are many works related to environmental care, with a focus on recycling and composting, as well as on the works of the architect Salamon, topics we have worked on from the municipal government and which have an impact on the students’ interests.

Mayor Germán Lago, accompanied by Government Secretaries Dr. Juan Palazzo, Planning and Public Works Engineer Bruno Scarselli, and Environment, Education and Territorial Integration Committee, Daniela Albizatti, attended the opening ceremony and toured the stands.

Also present was the Director of Education, Dr. Magdalena Cremonte, who was co-organizing this meeting promoted by the district headquarters and the school board.

“All this work shows the great commitment of all educational institutions,” said education director Magdalena Cremonte on Alberti’s Channel 5 news programme.

In turn, the mayor of Albertino, German Lago, emphasized that the work that comes out of this exhibition is reflected in the decrees. “I thank those who participated in the organization of this new exhibition and all the teachers and teams who worked on more than forty projects presented related to the care of the environment, for being more aware of the time of decision-making and the challenge. Finding jobs with these characteristics makes me very happy. “, highlighted the mayor of Albertino.

See also  The decision to return face to face with BUAP will be the decision of each academic unit - El Sol de Puebla

“We are calling on people to come together. There is an approach from the whole family, from teachers of the entire educational community,” said the community leader.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Professors from the Faculty of Educational Sciences win Erasmus+ scholarship » UDEP Today

July 3, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

What You Eat at 40 Can Determine the Quality of Your Life at 70

July 2, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Ana Vicente, on the Women in Science and Innovation list.

July 2, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Schedule, channel and where to watch Copa America on TV in USA and Mexico

July 3, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

NASA Releases Shocking Discovery About Mars, The Photos Will Drive You Crazy

July 3, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

The US asked Maduro to resume talks in “good faith” and allow “inclusive and competitive” elections.

July 3, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

USA Lottery: Won Over $220 Million, Hired Economic Advisors, 10 Years Later $1000 Million | USA | History

July 3, 2024 Zera Pearson