More than 40 families have just two weeks to move to Miami Beach or face worse

The housing crisis is affecting America. In this case, more than 40 families in Florida are at risk of eviction by the end of next month. That’s because an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Covid-19 pandemic is still in effect, which allows landlords to move tenants with 30 days’ notice.

42 families live in the Riviera Apartments located at 337 20th Street in Miami Beach, Florida. As they told CBS News, they arrived at their rented home on July 2 and were given a notice to vacate by August 31.

What does the owner’s letter to the tenants say?

The law firm Roth and Scholl, on behalf of the landlord, sent a letter to the tenants. It explains that the owner “appreciated the lease of the space.” “At this time, the owner has decided to redevelop the property. Therefore, you must terminate your ‘month-to-month’ lease.

“Because the landlord respects your rent, he has decided to give you a full two months’ notice, even though you only need 30 days’ notice to end your lease,” the letter says. “Accordingly, your lease terminates effective August 31, 2024,” the document continues.

Pursuant to Florida Statutes 2023, specifically Title VI, Chapter 83.57, evictions must be made:

-When the lease is annual, by giving a notice of not less than 60 days before the end of the annual period.

-When the lease is from quarter to quarter, by giving not less than 30 days prior notice of the end of any quarter term.

-When the lease is month-to-month, by giving not less than 30 days advance notice of the end of any monthly period.

-When the tenancy is weekly, by giving not less than 7 days’ notice of the end of any weekly period.

