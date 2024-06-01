More than 220 students from the medical class of 2018-2024 celebrate their graduation

On Saturday, the University of Zaragoza and the College of Physicians of Zaragoza held a farewell ceremony for 223 students from the 2018-2024 batch of the Faculty of Medicine.

The graduation ceremony, held in Zaragoza Hall, is jointly organized every year by Zaragoza College of Physicians And the School of medicine From the University of Zaragoza, in collaboration with Mutual Médica.

On this occasion he was there Existence President of the Zaragoza College of Physicians, Javier García Tirado; Minister of Health of the Government of Aragon, José Luis Pancalero; Vice President for Students Angela Alcala Arellano; Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Francisco Javier Lanuza Jimenez; Professor Anna Ferrer Duvol; Vice Dean for Academic Organization and Faculty, Juan Pérez Calvo; Vice Dean of Students and Degree Coordinator, Angeles Saenz Galilea; and Vice Dean of Clinical Practice and Teaching Innovation, Jorge Gil Alparova.

Likewise, as stated by the Zaragoza College of Physicians, this was the case Hand out differentials and badges From the Faculty of Medicine To the graduates.

In addition, the course participants read the Maimonides prayer, and the President of the College of Physicians, Javier García Tirado, led the Hippocratic oath. The person responsible for teaching Master class He was the teacher Anna Ferrer Duvola doctor specialized in pathology and forensic pathology and a graduate in criminology and clinical toxicology.

The event concluded with the song “Gaudeamus Igitur” performed by the college’s Carmina Medicas Choir.