More than 130 immigrants, including Venezuelans, arrested in Texas (VIDEO)

Chris Olivarez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety – South Texas Region, said Texas agents arrested a total of 131 illegal immigrants in Maverick County.

By EVTV Online

Through his account on the social network “X”, he announced this Saturday, June 8, that among those arrested were 84 men and 47 women from Colombia, Guatemala, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Cuba, Honduras, the Dominican Republic and Jordan.

It should be noted that this is part of Operation Lone Star.

