More than 130 immigrants, including Venezuelans, arrested in Texas (VIDEO)

June 9, 2024

Chris Olivarez, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety – South Texas Region, said Texas agents arrested a total of 131 illegal immigrants in Maverick County.

Through his account on the social network “X”, he announced this Saturday, June 8, that among those arrested were 84 men and 47 women from Colombia, Guatemala, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Cuba, Honduras, the Dominican Republic and Jordan.

It should be noted that this is part of Operation Lone Star.

“Officers arrested a total of 131 illegal immigrants for trespassing in Maverick County. The 131 included 84 men and 47 women from Colombia, Guatemala, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Cuba, Honduras, the Dominican Republic and Jordan. #OperationLoneStar,” Olivarez said on the social network “X.”

