More than 100 people lost their jobs

In the report submitted by Pure Prairie Poultry, which sells its chicken in various supermarket chains, it indicated that He had $500 million in debtWhile his assets ranged between 50 and 100 million dollars, The poultry portal reported Wat Poultry.

The American company’s request was rejected, and a few days later (October 2, 2024), The company closed its operational factory and more than 80 workers were notified of their dismissal.Because of the situation, Charles City Press added.

A bankrupt American company is looking for buyers

A company spokesman told local media that, in the midst of the crisis, they are seeking to continue work on a limited basis, while… They are looking for a buyer to acquire the facilities and restart the plant.

The company also went bankrupt More than a million chickens on farms are at riskbut it’s owned by Pure Prairie Poultry, and they’re running out of food.

The company’s situation and the rest of the employees remain in a state of suspense, as they are unsure what will happen to their jobs or whether they will continue to receive their full salaries.

