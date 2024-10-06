More than 100 people lost their jobs

In the report submitted by Pure Prairie Poultry, which sells its chicken in various supermarket chains, it indicated that He had $500 million in debtWhile his assets ranged between 50 and 100 million dollars, The poultry portal reported Wat Poultry.
The American company’s request was rejected, and a few days later (October 2, 2024), The company closed its operational factory and more than 80 workers were notified of their dismissal.Because of the situation, Charles City Press added.
A bankrupt American company is looking for buyers
A company spokesman told local media that, in the midst of the crisis, they are seeking to continue work on a limited basis, while… They are looking for a buyer to acquire the facilities and restart the plant.
Read also
The company also went bankrupt More than a million chickens on farms are at riskbut it’s owned by Pure Prairie Poultry, and they’re running out of food.
The company’s situation and the rest of the employees remain in a state of suspense, as they are unsure what will happen to their jobs or whether they will continue to receive their full salaries.
Read all of today’s economic news here.
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Federal Prosecutor Warns Defendants That the Light Ahead Is What Shines – NotiCel – The Truth As It Is – Puerto Rico News – NOTICEL
Remote work offers for digital talent
Passengers rescue a woman from a violent attacker on a flight to North Carolina