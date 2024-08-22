August 24, 2024

Moon: Discovery of extinct ‘magma ocean’ helps explain how our natural satellite formed

Roger Rehbein August 22, 2024

There was a time when part of the Moon had an “ocean,” but it was very different from what we know on Earth.

Scientists have found evidence that the south pole of our natural satellite was once covered by sea ​​of ​​molten rock.

This discovery supports the theory that magma formed the moon’s surface about 4.5 billion years ago.

The historical mission found the remains of the ocean. Chandrayaan-3Launched by India and landed on the Moon’s South Pole a year ago.

