September 20, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Moody’s gives negative outlook to Televisa

Moody’s gives negative outlook to Televisa

Zera Pearson September 19, 2024 1 min read

Moody’s Ratings changed Grupo Televisa’s outlook to negative, from stable, due to operational challenges.

It also reaffirmed its long-term issuer rating at Baa3.

“The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Televisa’s competitive position faces operational challenges that could limit improvements in the near future,” the rating agency said in a statement yesterday. “In June 2024, this trend will be challenged to reverse, following the cleanup exercise carried out in the third quarter of 2023.” Between July and September last year, Televisa carried out a cleanup exercise for its cable segment customers, and Moody’s said the rule was aimed at improving profitability and managing volatility.

He said that this sector continues to record negative growth despite the fact that in July of this year, Televisa completed the acquisition of the remaining 41.3 percent of Sky.

“We expect the cable segment (which generates 75 percent of the company’s consolidated revenue) to continue to improve — or at least remain stable — driven by broadband demand,” Moody’s said.

See also  How to sell $50 with a mistake for $50,000 online

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Attention users and drivers! The blue check is coming to Uber
3 min read

Attention users and drivers! The blue check is coming to Uber

September 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
XXI Banorte encourages decarbonization of Latin America’s economy
2 min read

XXI Banorte encourages decarbonization of Latin America’s economy

September 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
‘Party’s Over’: Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy to Restructure Debt After Years of Trouble
2 min read

‘Party’s Over’: Tupperware Files for Bankruptcy to Restructure Debt After Years of Trouble

September 18, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

This is how the Champions League standings remained after the end of the first day; Barcelona lost to Monaco
1 min read

This is how the Champions League standings remained after the end of the first day; Barcelona lost to Monaco

September 20, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Strong storms are forecast for the afternoon in South Florida
2 min read

Strong storms are forecast for the afternoon in South Florida

September 19, 2024 Winston Hale
Moody’s gives negative outlook to Televisa
1 min read

Moody’s gives negative outlook to Televisa

September 19, 2024 Zera Pearson
George Harrison’s widow speaks about the former Beatle: ‘I didn’t notice the effect he had on his friends’
4 min read

George Harrison’s widow speaks about the former Beatle: ‘I didn’t notice the effect he had on his friends’

September 19, 2024 Lane Skeldon