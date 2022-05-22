May 23, 2022

‘Monkey disease’ is ‘something to worry about’ says Joe Biden

Winston Hale May 23, 2022 2 min read

South Korea – President of the United States, Joe BidenThe “monkey box” (monkey box) identified in Europe and the United States this Sunday was “something to worry about.”

“It’s worrying in the sense that if it spreads, it’s going to have consequences.” Biden added in his first public statements about the disease.

Speaking to reporters at the Ozone Air Force Base, the president answered a question about the disease South KoreaBefore leaving for Japan, he visited the troops on his first tour of Asia as President.

“I have not yet been told the status of the exposure, but this is something everyone should be concerned about,” Biden said. He said work was underway to find out which vaccine would be effective.

Biden’s national security adviser, Jack SullivanHe told reporters on a flight to Tokyo that the United States had a “suitable vaccine to treat monkey flu.”

“We have the vaccine to deploy for that purpose,” he said.. Sullivan said Biden was being notified of the progress of the explosion.

The monkey is not usually identified outside AfricaBut by Friday there were 80 confirmed cases worldwide, including at least two in the United States and 50 potential cases.

Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated in Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United States, Sweden and Canada, mostly among young people who do not travel to Africa. Cases have also been found in France, Germany, Belgium and Australia.

Israeli officials said on Sunday that the first case of monkey flu had been reported in the country, and that one had returned from abroad and was investigating other possible cases. The Israeli case was first identified in the Middle East.

See also  US military plane crashes while training in Norway | International | News

The virus originates from wildlife and other wildlife and causes fever, body aches, chills and fatigue in most patients. People with severe conditions can develop psoriasis and ulcers on the face, hands and other parts of the body.

Although the disease belongs to a family of viruses such as smallpox, its symptoms are mild. Patients usually recover within two to four weeks without being admitted to the hospital. But sometimes it’s deadly.

