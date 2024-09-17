September 19, 2024

Mocha student rides it at NASA

Roger Rehbein September 17, 2024 2 min read

Yusefín Santiago Hernández, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Mayagüez Campus (RUM), was selected as one of seven outstanding interns, from a group of 100 interns who participated during the summer in an internship at the Johnson Space Center of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The young woman, a native of Moca, was the only Puerto Rican to receive the honor in the summer experiment aimed at supporting the International Space Station (ISS) program.

“It has been an honor to represent Mayagüez College and Puerto Rico at such an important agency in the history of space exploration,” said Santiago. “It is also a great honor to serve as a representation of Latina women in STEM.”

During the day, the student worked as a Systems Engineer in Computer and Software Security within the Computer Safety and Software Assurance branch, under the supervision of Safety and Mission Assurance.

“During my tour, within the agency, I was certified to conduct security reviews of computer-based control systems on ‘payloads’ and visiting vehicles to the International Space Station. I was dedicated to ensuring that these technologies met safety requirements. These reviews are essential to ensuring the safety of the International Space Station and the astronauts aboard,” explained Yusefine, who is completing a second internship this semester at NASA-JCS in Houston, Texas.

