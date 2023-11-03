Mobile phones that will say goodbye to WhatsApp in November

image.png

Worst news for some WhatsApp users

The company expressed that due to the new update, these devices were unable to support the application, due to more technical requirements and the fact that they carry newer versions of operating systems.

In case android, The version necessary for the application to function properly is 4.1 or higher. The phones where the app will no longer work are:

Android

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.

LG Optimus L3 II Duo

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus F6

LG proceeds

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – Umi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Note

Fi F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Wenko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

In the case of iPhones, it will be necessary to have it iOS 12 or higher So that WhatsApp continues normally. The phones where the app will no longer work are:

