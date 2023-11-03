November 5, 2023

Mobile phones that will say goodbye to WhatsApp in November

Worst news for some WhatsApp users

The company expressed that due to the new update, these devices were unable to support the application, due to more technical requirements and the fact that they carry newer versions of operating systems.

In case android, The version necessary for the application to function properly is 4.1 or higher. The phones where the app will no longer work are:

Android

  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy X2 cover.
  • LG Optimus L3 II Duo
  • LG Optimus L5 II
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus L3 II
  • LG Optimus L7II
  • LG Optimus L5 Dual
  • LG Optimus L7 Dual
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus F3Q
  • LG Optimus L2 II
  • LG Optimus L4 II
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG proceeds
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • Sony Xperia M
  • Lenovo A820
  • ZTE V956 – Umi X2
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE Grand Note
  • Fi F1THL W8
  • Wiko Sync Five
  • Wenko Dark Knight
  • Archos 53 Platinum

In the case of iPhones, it will be necessary to have it iOS 12 or higher So that WhatsApp continues normally. The phones where the app will no longer work are:

internal control Department

  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6s plus
See also  WhatsApp will show different responses to countries

