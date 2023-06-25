Mobile phones that will finish WhatsApp in July 2023

The WhatsApp Announce which mobile devices will be left without the platform instant message starting from July 2023as part of its continuous updates and technological systems.

Users with these forms will not be able to access an app The WhatsApp And they will not have access to future updates, as posted by GoalBecause support will run out.

If not updated with new systems, this can represent a Security and privacy risks of users, since they often use chats to save or share their personal data.

Not having the latest version The WhatsAppThey will also not be able to enjoy the new features of the app.

Mobile phones that will finish WhatsApp next month

Forms iPhone: iPhone 6siPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus.

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy X cover 2.

LG brand: LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L7II, LG Optimus L5 Dual, LG Optimus L7 Dual, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Lucid 2, and LG Optimus F7.

Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740, Huawei Ascend D2.

Other brands: Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, ZTE V956 – UMI X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo, Faea F1THL W8, Wiko Cink Five, Winko Darknight, Archos 53 Platinum.

