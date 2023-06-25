How to end harassing calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp? | daily menu

WhatsApp has implemented a new privacy function in its messaging service that allows you to silence incoming calls from unknown numbers, which are generally associated with business calls or scam attempts.

This function is not activated by default, but it is the user himself who must decide whether he wants to silence incoming calls from unknown numbers, and for this he just has to go to the privacy configuration options.

In this section, the user will see that the “Calls” option has been added. When you click on it, a window with a key will appear. If it is activated, as the company itself explains, calls from unknown numbers will be silenced, that is, they will not ring.

But these types of calls will continue to appear in the Calls tab and in notifications, so that the user can know that he received a call, as a missed call, from a number not registered in the phonebook.

A similar procedure is available in the Google Calls app, which prevents the user from receiving a call from a number it detects as potential “spam”, although this can be seen later in the call list.

In iOS, for its part, there is also the option to silence incoming calls from unknown numbers, which are automatically sent to voicemail and recorded in the recent list.