What is the lever under the steering wheel: why is it important to use it

The newest cars have many buttons and levers that help us turn things on and off or even adjust the seats, mirrors, etc. However, we do not always know exactly what it is for.

The lever is under the steering wheelNot everyone knows what it is for and many people prefer not to use it.

What is the lever under the steering wheel?

The lever is under the steering wheel It is known as the steering wheel tilt adjustment lever. Although it seems a simple and basic function, in fact it is of great importance in terms of driver safety and comfort.

Crane Steering wheel tilt adjustment It is usually located at the bottom of the steering column, near the base of the steering wheel.

The steering wheel is taut / Image: Shutterstock. Credit: Shutterstock

How does the lever under the steering wheel work?

Steering wheel tilt adjustment lever It is usually located under the steering column and is used to adjust the angle of the steering wheel. The lever operates by releasing a locking mechanism that allows the steering wheel to be moved up and down or tilted back and forth.

When you pull the lever, a locking pin or latch that holds the steering wheel in place is released. This allows you to move the steering wheel up or down or tilt it forward or backward. Once the steering wheel is set to the desired position, you can release the lever, which will restart the locking mechanism and lock the steering wheel in place.

Up-Modified Flyer / Image: Unsplash. Credit: Arno Senoner | unsplash

Some vehicles may have additional features, such as a telescope, that allow the steering wheel to be moved closer or further away from the driver. in these cases, Lever adjustment It will work in conjunction with other mechanisms to allow for multiple types of modifications.

It’s important to note that the specific design of the steering wheel tilt adjustment lever can vary across vehicle makes and models, so it’s always a good idea to refer to the vehicle’s owner’s manual for specific instructions on how to use it.

