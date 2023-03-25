March 25, 2023

WhatsApp can delete your account if you use these apps

Roger Rehbein March 25, 2023 2 min read

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications in the world, with over 2 billion active users. This application allows users to send text and voice messages, photos, videos, documents and make audio and video calls over the internet. Surely you are one of the many users, so it is important to keep the following in mind.

According to specialized press reports, users of The WhatsAppOn both Android and iPhone, they need to be careful about the apps they install on their smartphones. The Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, which purchased this app, recently revealed that it will radically remove all accounts of people who have downloaded some unauthorized app.

In a statement, the Meta authorities made it clear that they will not tolerate people using modified (modified) versions of their platform, i.e. apps that are made by, and not by, third parties. For example, WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, Aero WhatsApp, WhatsApp Gold, You WhatsApp, among other similar applications created by cyberspace “hackers”.

“These apps put your privacy and security at risk. If you use them, there is no guarantee that your messages or data, such as your location or files you share, are private and secure. Your account may be temporarily or permanently suspended.” And they add From the company.

WHATSAPP and its cell utilities

The use of WhatsApp has become very popular in daily life as it allows people to easily communicate with friends, family and colleagues. In addition, it is a very useful tool for companies and companies, as it allows them to communicate with customers and suppliers quickly and efficiently.

Another advantage of WhatsApp is that it is completely free, which makes it more attractive to users. Moreover, the app is easy to use and offers a variety of features, such as the ability to create chat groups and send broadcast messages.

