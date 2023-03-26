Learn about the oils for each type of transmission

Transmission oilTransmission fluid, also known as transmission fluid, is a specialized lubricant used in automatic and manual transmissions to ensure proper operation of the transmission system.

there are many Types of transmission fluids Available, each designed for specific types of drive systems. Here are some of the most common types:

1.- Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF):

ATF is used in Automatic transmission It contains a mixture of synthetic and mineral oils. It contains additives that help reduce friction and wear, and is available in different viscosities depending on the specific application.

2.- Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF):

MTF is used in tmanual transmission It is generally thicker and more viscous than ATF. Contains a blend of base oils and additives that help improve shift performance, reduce wear and protect against wear.

4.- Dual Clutch Transmission Fluid (DCTF):

DCTF is used in systems Dual clutch transmission, which use separate clutches to change speed. DCTF is designed to handle the high heat and pressure generated by these types of transmissions, providing better shifting quality and durability.

5.- Continuously Variable Transmission Fluid (CVTF):

CVTF is used in continuously variable transmission systems, which use a belt or chain to continuously adjust the gear ratio. CVTF is usually thinner than other types of transmission fluids and contains special additives to improve performance and extend transmission life.

6- Heavy Duty Transmission Fluid (HDTF):

HDTF is used in heavy and commercial vehicles such as trucks and buses. It is designed to handle the high operating loads and temperatures of these types of vehicles, and contains special additives to improve performance and protect against wear and corrosion.

It is important to use the correct type of transmission fluid for your transmission system to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Always check the manufacturer’s recommendations or consult a certified mechanic for guidance on the type of fluid to use.

