MLS continues its dominance over Liga MX in the League Cup

Cassandra Curtis July 28, 2024
July 28, 2024 00:31 ET

There are four Liga MX defeats at the start of the League Cup; Puebla and Mazatlan fell to Inter Miami and New England respectively.

the Mexican League It started off negatively in the 2024 edition of League Cup With four defeats against teams from Multilateral.

Guadalajara And Puebla They didn’t do as well as expected against San Jose and Inter Miami respectively. He atlas It is the only Liga MX club to have won the League Cup by defeat. Houston Dynamo.

First, Guadalajara stumbled against the Earthquakes, with whom they barely managed to draw 1-1 and then went to penalties. There the Herd fell and remained wanting to get an extra point.

Meanwhile, Lafranja had a poor performance against Miami, who won 2-0 without Lionel Messi. For his part, he said: Mazatlan He also surrendered in his first appearance against New England Minimalist Revolution.

On the other hand atlasWith a score by Jose Lozano, Houston Dynamo won.

Pumas and Zulus perform poorly

Friday, The Cougar The team suffered a 2-3 defeat against Austin FC, who played with 10 men for most of the match due to the expulsion of Osman Bukari in the 34th minute. Zulus They faced LAFC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles and suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat that included the firing of coach Juan Carlos Orosio.

Despite playing with a numerical disadvantage, Austin led 2-0 at halftime before Ali Avila responded in first-half extra time. Sebastian Driussi extended the advantage for the locals and UNAM Guillermo Martinez came close to scoring, who sealed the defeat by missing a 94th-minute penalty that would have given the team a draw. The Cougar .

In Los Angeles, in just the 11th minute, with Los Angeles winning 1-0 after Cristian Olivera’s first goal, Osorio complained to the referee about Eddie Segura’s tackle on Cristian Rivera, who ended up leaving the game later.

Osorio left the technical area to complain to the fourth official, and later confronted the assistant David Moran, which resulted in him receiving a red card from the Salvadoran Ivan Barton.

