January 29, 2023

Miss Universe gave up her crown: find out the reasons and who will be her replacement | Miss USA | TVMAS

Lane Skeldon January 29, 2023 2 min read

Just days after holding one of the most controversial segments of the beauty pageant, R’Bonney Gabriel announced he was stepping back from his commitments as To dedicate 100% to her tasks as new as new .

Faced with the sudden decision of the barely 28-year-old businesswoman and influencer, doubts about who would replace her didn’t wait, and R’Bonney took the opportunity to announce the name of the new model, who would have the task of pursuing commitments as Miss USA.

According to the international media, Gabriel was going to resign because he would no longer be able to fulfill his Miss USA obligations. This is because of the new responsibilities she has as Miss Universe. The laws of the Miss USA pageant state that the winner must exhaust an agenda after her coronation, which includes various trips and activities in the United States.

This resignation comes after criticism and accusations of fraud in the national competition. Days after the current Miss Universe was chosen as Miss USA, her companions expressed their disapproval, asserting that everything had been arranged so that she would represent Miss USA that night. was the winner.

Who will be the new Miss USA?

After the producer in charge of the competition released the news, the model was also detailed Morgan Roman25, who came in second place in the competition, will replace R’Bonney Gabriel. The coronation took place on January 27, 2023, with Morgan already taking office as Queen New Miss USA.

