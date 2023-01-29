Clara Xia Marty Seeks Help With Health Crisis After Shakira Attacks On ‘BZRP Music Sessions 53’

After more than two weeks Shakira He released his new single, and the topic has become a part of the conversation online and more things keep coming up about the release. Although it was announced Clara Shea Marty Long after the Colombian dropped this bombshell, it was recently revealed that the 23-year-old is asking help obligatory to calamity from Health distance attacks singer in BZRP Music Sessions 53.

That is, within a letter BZRP Music Sessions 53And Shakira Not only did he throw many hints at his ex-partner, Gerrard Piquebut also made use of the letter to make comparisons between Clara Shea Marty, with a Twingo car and a Casio watch. In connection with this, the inner circle of the young Barcelonan has already said that Clara was in very good shape, because she always liked to remain very neutral on these controversial issues.

However, Spanish sources revealed that the lyrics of this song influenced her greatly Clara Shea Marty and that the young woman, at present, is not entirely at ease with all of these things attacks from Shakira in BZRP Music Sessions 53. This would excite a girlfriend Gerrard Piqueneed to help private psyche.

With information from “Mamarazzis”, when Clara Shea Marty She went out into the street, several people pointed at her and even forbade her to ask who had come to sing the song to her. Which caused the 23-year-old to suffer and demand help to calamity from Health after these attacks from Shakira in a letter BZRP Music Sessions 53with the motive that she forced the young woman to be at her parents’ house to work remotely.

“He has been at his parents’ house for eight days, working remotely. He needed a home because his mental state is not good. It is not easy to be a 23-year-old girl and to be on the lips of Spain and the whole world”Saúl Ortiz participated from Fiesta. Well, from the very beginning Clara Shea Marty Exposed to all media, now with BZRP Music Sessions 53 He became the target of ridicule and criticism.

Beyond attacks from Shakira in BZRP Music Sessions 53the lyrics affected other levels, which is why it was friendly Gerrard Pique Requests help to calamity from Health. It seems that this release, which became number one all over the world, affected me Clara Shea MartySince Spanish sources have revealed that so far he has not been seen leaving his parents’ home and that he even needs professional medical assistance at home.