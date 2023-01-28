January 28, 2023

From behind, China Suárez takes off her swimsuit and turns up the temperature

January 28, 2023

China Suarez He is on vacation in Pinamar with his children Magnolia, Rufina and Amancio. A few days ago he uploaded a photo with them with the text “My whole life is in a photo”. In less than 24 hours, the post has garnered more than 350,000 likes and 419,000 comments. “Their characters are a picture! Said Rovi, Amancio Picaro and Magno giving a show of something ‘annoying’ was one of them.”

China He is having fun with his kids. A few days ago, he uploaded a video where they were sledding, riding a boat where they fed some ducks and ate hamburgers with ice cream for dessert. They also choreographed for Muñecas, the new musical by Tini Stoessel and La Joaqui.

2 min read

