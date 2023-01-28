From behind, China Suárez takes off her swimsuit and turns up the temperature

China Suarez He is on vacation in Pinamar with his children Magnolia, Rufina and Amancio. A few days ago he uploaded a photo with them with the text “My whole life is in a photo”. In less than 24 hours, the post has garnered more than 350,000 likes and 419,000 comments. “Their characters are a picture! Said Rovi, Amancio Picaro and Magno giving a show of something ‘annoying’ was one of them.”

China He is having fun with his kids. A few days ago, he uploaded a video where they were sledding, riding a boat where they fed some ducks and ate hamburgers with ice cream for dessert. They also choreographed for Muñecas, the new musical by Tini Stoessel and La Joaqui.

According to netizens, China He recently imitated Wanda Nara’s look, or vice versa. Every time a celebrity posts a photo with a certain look, the other does so a few hours later and shares something similar. At the moment, it is not known if this was on purpose or just a coincidence.

in the last few hours China Posted on his official account instagram Three photos of Pinamar, where he was vacationing on the Argentine coast. In two of them, she stood up from the beach in a blue bikini and black hat. There he seems to eat corn, which is very common on the Argentine coast. But at first, she posed on her back without a bathing suit, which undoubtedly drove her fans crazy. The post has exceeded 490,000 comments.

“Not Even Filters Will Be Able,” “Crazy Thing,” “ChinaAre you getting old??? Serious question.” Some of the messages our ex Casi Ángeles received from her fans were on the webcam.