Miss Orocovis Jennifer Colon has been crowned Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2024

San Juan – Puerto Rico has a new queen named Jennifer Colon. Miss Orokovis 2024 I became a caliph tonight Carla Enelis Gilfo Acevedo how Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2024.

The 36-year-old beauty is also the first Puerto Rican mother to hold the national title. Columbus has three children.

Although she currently stands out as a medical esthetician and iridologist, her professional training was in Chemistry and architecture.

in World Fashion and beautya single mother with extensive experience. Compete in Miss Teen Puerto Rico 2006 She was the second runner-up at Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2009 and was named first runner-up as a result. Additionally, she represented Puerto Rico at the Miss World 2009 pageant, which was held in South Africa.

1/9 | Puerto Rico has a new queen! Jennifer Colon makes history as Miss Puerto Rico Universe. Jennifer Colón, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2024, held the hand of Miss Corozal, Orlanes Rivera, who was named first runner-up. – Nahira Montcourt

orlanis rivera, actor CorozalAnd he got second place. Title The second runner-up went to Miss Salinas, Carolina Gomez. While the The third finalist was Miss Lares, Ivana Carolina Irizarry, and the fourth finalist was Miss Toa Alta, Stephanie Rios.

Advertising

This result brought an end to three months of learning, training and experience for the 28 competitors.

Until the “Top 10“Also arriving were Miss Juana Diaz, Widnley Mary Lugo; Miss Vega Alta, Queen of Angeles Rios; Miss Cialis, Karen Cristina Caraballo Figueroa and Miss Toa Baja, Araceli Moreno Santana.

Actors Miss Dorado, Lexiomi Mercado; Miss Guaynabo, Jerusha Merin; Miss Camuy, Delorama Robles; Miss Arecibo, Raiza Cruz, Miss Kayi and Karina Sari von Gundlach were part of the “Top 15” See also Katy Perry spoke about her fear of Orlando Bloom's extreme reality show: 'Every time he called me, I thanked God'

1/16 | Miss Universe 2024: These are the “Top 15” on the swimsuit runway. In the first round of elimination, 15 out of 28 candidates made it. One of them will be the successor to Karla Enelis Gilfo Acevedo, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2023. – Nahira Montcourt

After the G15 were announced, there were boos In the present general. Demanding the absence of Miss Arroyo, Genesis Davila, extended until the commercial break. Many, in a show of indignation, rose from their seats and left the room. The Puerto Rican model has experience in the world of beauty pageants, having participated in Miss Intercontinental (2012), Miss Puerto Rico Universe (2013), Miss World (2014), Miss Florida (2017) and Miss USA (2018), among other things. At Miss USA 2018, she was in the top five and was also first runner-up at Miss Intercontinental 2012 and Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2013.

Thus, the dream of 13 women to be crowned ended today, Thursday. But 15 other players got an extra dose of hope in their title bid when they heard their names on the long-awaited list of semi-finalists.

This decision was made during the preliminary competition that took place last Sunday, June 23. The selection committee evaluated the perception, development and essence of Puerto Rican women through their first performances in swimsuits and ball gowns heading into the grand finale.

Advertising

The crowd was filled Antonio Paoli Festival Hall at Santurce Fine Arts Center There was a strong feeling as they supported their favorite racer. Chants, flags, banners and horns were among the demonstrations. See also Özge Özpirinçci, husband and daughter: one of the most prominent figures in the family of the Turkish soap opera actress Woman | fame

Responsibility for selecting the sovereign who will represent Puerto Rico in the international competition that will be held in Mexico He was responsible for previous beauty queens. Madison Anderson Berrios, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2019 And Ashley Ann Carreño, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2022.

The group also included social media, journalist and businesswoman, Saudi Riviera; Physician and expert in surgery, Luis Rodriguez Terry; Marketing Expert and CEO of Omnicom Media Group Puerto Rico, Marta Severio, Fashion Designer Harry Robles And the actor Modesto Lassen.

The Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2024 closing ceremony kicked off at 8 p.m. after a special program as an introduction. This event, not to be missed for fashion and beauty lovers, was broadcast simultaneously waba tv, muniversepr.com And the The official account of Miss Universe Puerto Rico on Facebook, With the behavior of TV presenters Jose Santana And Diane Ferrer.

Additionally, Miss Universe 2023, Xinyas Palacios, graced the stage. As the Salvadoran performed on the runway, the word “Essence” was displayed across digital screens in all languages.

Dressed in sky blue, the person who holds the title of the most beautiful woman in the universe has firmly ascended the local beauty platform. She also addressed the audience with a message full of pride and women’s empowerment.

Advertising

“We are all imperfect. Essence. All different, all capable, all leaders of transformation, resistant to the stereotypes of beauty in constant judgment. Essence. We are the voices that advance, the force that moves us. We celebrate each other as women and together we declare our essence,” was part of the beautiful’s speech. See also He wants to marry Shakira: "I am ready to marry you now and support you"

The evening’s hosts joined the Queen to find out what her stay on the island was like. This is the third time Palacios has visited Puerto Rico.

“Oh, blessed, Puerto Rico,” she said. “I am thrilled to share this special night with all of you, especially since you are an island of beauty queens who love not only their queens, but everyone who visits them.”

Colombian Sylvester Dangonde Tuning musical guidelines, such as Nicaragua Luis Enrique.