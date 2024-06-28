June 28, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Miss Orocovis Jennifer Colon has been crowned Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2024

Miss Orocovis Jennifer Colon has been crowned Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2024

Lane Skeldon June 28, 2024 4 min read

San JuanPuerto Rico has a new queen named Jennifer Colon. Miss Orokovis 2024 I became a caliph tonight Carla Enelis Gilfo Acevedo how Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2024.

The 36-year-old beauty is also the first Puerto Rican mother to hold the national title. Columbus has three children.

Although she currently stands out as a medical esthetician and iridologist, her professional training was in Chemistry and architecture.

in World Fashion and beautya single mother with extensive experience. Compete in Miss Teen Puerto Rico 2006 She was the second runner-up at Miss Puerto Rico Universe 2009 and was named first runner-up as a result. Additionally, she represented Puerto Rico at the Miss World 2009 pageant, which was held in South Africa.

1/9 | Puerto Rico has a new queen! Jennifer Colon makes history as Miss Puerto Rico Universe. Jennifer Colón, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2024, held the hand of Miss Corozal, Orlanes Rivera, who was named first runner-up. – Nahira Montcourt

orlanis rivera, actor CorozalAnd he got second place. Title The second runner-up went to Miss Salinas, Carolina Gomez. While the The third finalist was Miss Lares, Ivana Carolina Irizarry, and the fourth finalist was Miss Toa Alta, Stephanie Rios.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Singer Anna Gabriel surprises by revealing, “I am married.”

June 28, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

After Monat leaves, Ximena Duque makes a surprising announcement

June 27, 2024 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Violetta Isfael will no longer give gifts to her fans; They accused her of giving them “misery” and being ungrateful?

June 27, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

WhatsApp enhances its artificial intelligence with Meta Llama 3: discover it now

June 28, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

They report the disappearance of Carlos Tovar, the coordinator of the robotic commandos in Aragua

June 28, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

They are investigating the movements in Uruguay of those accused in the Cuadernos case

June 28, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Uber offers payments to US car owners to try other modes of transportation

June 28, 2024 Zera Pearson