August 23, 2024

Mirka Delanos reveals that Raul de Molina said something cruel to her

Lane Skeldon August 22, 2024 2 min read

The 59-year-old journalist revealed the inappropriate situation of the Cuban broadcaster, but explained that she learned to overcome this type of uncomfortable situation.

As a public figure, Mirka Dellanos is aware that she is subjected to all sorts of evaluations made of her on both a professional and personal level. However, she was surprised to admit that on one occasion there was an uncomfortable comment that made her feel really bad.

In a recent interview, the 59-year-old journalist revealed the inappropriate attitude she was treated by famous Cuban broadcaster Raul de Molina.

Mirka was with Maria Celeste at the helm of “First Impact” in the 90s.

Mirka recalled the harsh remark made by the host of “El gordo y la flaca” about her physical appearance, in a recent interview with Margarita Passos.

“There was a time when I was a little overweight, I was diagnosed with diabetes and I even went to a program on Univision, it was ‘El gordo y la flaca’, and when I arrived, I will tell you it was painful because I felt like I was a little overweight and I was already working on it and suddenly Raúl said to me ‘You are not as ugly and fat as people said. ‘ He said it as a joke, but it touched my soul,” recalls Delanos.

When asked if the comment was made live, Luizmi’s ex-lover explained that “fortunately” it was before the show started. “When I entered the studio, not on air. (It was) before I entered.” Although Mirka admits that Raúl de Molina’s sarcastic opinion hurt her, she insists that she has learned to deal with such situations wisely.

